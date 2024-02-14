Cutting Edge STEM Learning At Annunciation Catholic School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annunciation Staff Cuts the Ribbon

Annunciation Staff and Students Check out Mechanics and Structures

Community Members and Annunciation Staff in the SmartLab

State-of-the-art classroom prepares students for high-paying jobs after high school

- Dr. Cathy Tomon

RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Annunciation Catholic School , you could feel the excitement as students, parents, board members, and the broader community cheered on as principal Dr. Cathy Tomon cut the huge ribbon.“I can't wait to use the coding program and make my own games!” said student Adam Gilleski.

“We are so thankful for everyone who came to our opening ceremony,” said Dr. Tomon.“We can't wait to carry this excitement about STEM learning into the rest of the school year and spread it around to every teacher and student in the building.” she said.

Grade 4 and 5 math and science teacher Mrs. Galban added,““Saying that we are excited about our new STEM lab is an understatement! We are truly blessed to obtain such an amazing platform to develop hands-on learning experiences and connections to concepts covered within mathematics and science through the use of the technology in our lab.”

This excitement is because a SmartLab is a state-of-the-art learning environment where students use applied technology to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in greater depth. Dr. Tomon continued,“With over 500 STEM projects with different challenge levels and learning paths, the possibilities are endless for our students. Students all the way down to elementary grades will build circuits, learn code, print 3D objects, program robotic behaviors, explore solar energy-and so much more,” she said.

“Our community should certainly be proud of this new learning resource,” said Dr. Tomon.“Our goal was to show our community how learning is different at Annunciation Catholic School, and I think we accomplished that today.”

To learn more about the new SmartLab, watch videos, and view pictures of the opening ceremony, go to the school's website at .

About Annunciation Catholic School: Annunciation Catholic School is an Elementary and Middle School under the Diocese of Raleigh Schools in NC. The campus of Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, Parish, and School in Havelock is home to students in Preschool 3 through grade 8. The rigorous curriculum stresses academic achievement within a Christian community, where all are loved and respected by all.

About Creative Learning Systems: Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab Learning's state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

To learn more, visit: SmartLabLearning.

