AAFCS Names 2024 National Teacher Of The Year

AAFCS Recognizes Excellence in Education: Nicole Heflin Named National Teacher of the Year, Emily Larson & Sara Consdorf Merit Finalists
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS ) proudly announces Nicole Heflin, CNWE of Westfield High School in Indiana as the recipient of the esteemed National Teacher of the Year award for 2024. In addition to Nicole, AAFCS recognizes Emily Larson, CFCS of Amery High School in Wisconsin, and Sara Consdorf of Geneva High School in Illinois as the 2024 National Teacher of the Year Merit Finalists. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions to education and their dedication to advancing the field of Family and Consumer Sciences.
AAFCS will honor our 2024 National Teacher of the Year award recipients during the 2024 AAFCS Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 5-10, 2024.
2024 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year
Nicole Heflin, CNWE
Westfield High School
Indiana Affiliate
Program Title: Foodies Rock FCS Education
2024 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year: Merit Finalists
Emily Larson, CFCS
Amery High School
Wisconsin Affiliate
Program Title: Family and Consumer Sciences Leadership Academy
2024 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year: Merit Finalists
Sara Consdorf
Geneva High School
Illinois Affiliate
Program Title: Teaching Pathway
The AAFCS Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by Goodheart-Willcox Publisher and was established in 1974 to recognize exemplary teachers who utilize cutting-edge methods, techniques, and activities to provide stimulus and visibility to family and consumer sciences (FCS) in elementary and secondary education.
The Teacher of the Year award and the Merit Finalist recognition highlight the invaluable contributions of educators who inspire and empower students to succeed in Family and Consumer Sciences. AAFCS commends Nicole Heflin, CNWE, Emily Larson, CFCS, and Sara Consdorf. for their outstanding achievements and for their tireless dedication to shaping the future of education.
American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS – ) The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) is the only professional association for Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) students and professionals from multiple practice settings and content areas. For over 100 years, AAFCS has provided leadership and support to professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. AAFCS members are located worldwide, with the largest concentration in the United States.
Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and consumer sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.
