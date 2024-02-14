Ferrari Diver Dylan Medler Setting Track Record In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dylan Medler, Ferrari Challenge driver, showed excellent form during the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Winter Series in Abu Dhabi.Dylan is racing for The Collection – Ferrari of Miami, one of the premier automotive dealerships in the world.In Friday's qualifying, Dylan put his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo on pole with an incredible fast time of 1:54:587: the fastest official laptime at the YAS MARINA CIRCUIT in a Ferrari Challenge Car.In both Saturday and Sunday races Dylan finished in second place behind Khaled Al Marzouq of Kuwait. An incredible performance by the 19 year old Dylan Medler.Roderick MacLeod, professional race car driver with experience in every level of motorsports including Formula 1, is Dylan's driving coach. Rod commented after the race:“Dylan has improved greatly during 2023 and has shown top form in Abu Dhabi. We will be more than ready for the 2024 racing season”. Rod is also the lead instructor at The Concours Club, one of the world's finest automotive country clubs.Orlam Sonora, professional race car driver and Motorsports Manager of The Collection – Ferrari of Miami said:“Dylan has improved greatly during the 2023 Season. We are incredibly proud. Dylan has shown in Abu Dhabi that he is in top shape and ready for the 2024 season. He will be a top contender for the title in the 2024 North American Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Championship.”Dylan's first race in 2024 in North America will be at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas on April 27 and 28.

