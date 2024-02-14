World's Largest Festival For Chocolate And Coffee Returns To New Mexico With Classes, Presentations, And Tastings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From April 6-7, the 14th annual Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest to feature classes by culinary experts on gourmet coffee and chocolate, live music, and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 14th annual Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest, produced by Blue River Productions, today announced that the event is returning to New Mexico on April 6 and 7. Taking place at Expo New Mexico, the Fest promises to delight attendees with an unparalleled array of exquisite flavors, aromas, and experiences and will feature seminars, tastings, and demonstrations by noted culinary professionals. Recognized by the World Record Academy as the world's largest chocolate and coffee festival, the event hosts over 200 gourmet food and beverage vendors and attracts over 23,000 attendees.“Enjoy intimate tasting sessions, hands-on classes, seminars, and incredible live music,” said Dean Strober, who produces the event with hi wife Lena.“Indulge all your senses with coffee and culinary presentations and demos hosted by award-winning brewers, bakers and chocolate makers. You can sample, shop, and savor divine chocolates, world class coffees and teas, gourmet baked goods and locally crafted beer and wine.”Highlights include a Coffee Master Class with SCAA Coffee Roasting Champion Mark Michaelson and Golden Bean winner David Certain, a presentation on Home Brewing Techniques with Juan Certain, personal on-set barista for Tom Cruise, a World Coffee Tasting with barista trainer Amanda Turpin, and a session on“elevating your home espresso” with Alex Espinosa. Renown chocolate judge and journalist Clay Gordon will conduct Grand Chocolate Tasting sessions, Executive Pastry Chef Grace Lapsys will be holding a“Chocolate Bar Class” that lets attendees“unleash their chocolatier skills,” and attendees can dive into an intimate tasting session exploring Hawaiian Chocolates and Coffees that will serve as a fundraiser for the Maui Strong Fund.Other featured classes and presentations include:-Bean to Bar Chocolate Making-Truffle Decorating Techniques-Mastering Marshmallows-Cooking with Cannabis-Master Tea Tastings-The Art & Business of Fine ChocolateThis year, the Fest is adding a second live music stage and will host over 13 live bands from blues to country rock to Latin infused funk. Full schedule of music is available online.The Fest will take place from 10 AM to 5 PM daily at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Pre-sale tickets prices are available at a discount until April 5. The event is free for children under the age of three. Expo NM charges $10 per vehicle for parking.Two weeks before the event, join the 2024 Chocolate & Coffee Run on Saturday, March 24, 2024 at Washington Middle School, 1101 Park Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Participants will receive a general admission pass to the April festival, an official Run T-Shirt and on race day, complimentary chocolate, chocolate donuts and coffee from Java Joe's.On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3:30 PM the festival is hosting the Guittard Chocolate Challenge, open to bakers and limited to 15 contestants for a first prize of $250. The Best Young Baker, under the age of 18 will receive $50.The event is selling a limited edition 2024 festival poster“Desert Tasteland” poster by ScrumCanoe. There are only 200 being printed. Save 50% when pre-ordered for festival pick-up.The 2024 Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest is a proud member of the Fine Chocolate Industry Association. The event is sponsored by Guittard Chocolate Company, New Mexico Pinon Coffee and Lescombes Family Vineyard.To buy tickets and for more information visit or call (505) 933-8650.END###

