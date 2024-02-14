Allen University Announces New Additions To Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen University is delighted to announce the addition of two new members, Ms. Paula Love and Mr. Kenneth Robinson, to the University.

Paul G. Love has joined Allen's administration as Chief Finance Officer. A native of Jackson, Tennessee, Ms. Love has served in finance in higher education for 23 years, and most recently worked as Vice President for Finance and Administration at an HBCU institution. In her position, she provided leadership in finance, audits, information technology, auxiliary services, safety and emergency management, facilities, and capital projects. In some of her previous roles at various institutions, she served in other roles such as Controller, Director of Financial Services, and Chief Accountant. Ms. Love earned her master's degree in business administration from Union University and her bachelor's degree from Lambuth University, now the University of Memphis-Lambuth. She has Business Officers' certifications from the Southern Association for College and Universities Business Officer and currently serves as a Finance Peer Evaluator for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). She is a fellow in both the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) Executive Leadership Academy and the Clark Atlanta Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). She serves on various committees applying her expertise to support the mission of higher education.

Allen has appointed Mr. Kenneth A. Robinson as its Associate Vice President for Development. A 27-year veteran of the banking and public relations industry, he most recently held the position of Senior Vice President at Optus Bank, where he oversaw a $500 million portfolio of assets and deposits, designed the new Premier Banking Center, and implemented a new customer service model. Before joining Optus Bank, he held the position of Assistant Vice President at Woodforest Bank, a position in which he oversaw seven branches and one hundred employees. Mr. Robinson was born in the historic Waverly Hospital in Columbia and attended Midlands Technical College, where he graduated with multiple Business Management certifications before enlisting in the United States Navy. He is an active member of the Columbia community and has served as Chairman-Elect of the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce, Richland School District One Academy of Finance (where he presided over operations for four years), Richland School District One Career and Technology Board of Directors, Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), and Habitat for Humanity, Midlands Fatherhood Coalition.

