WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS WITH RECORD OPENINGS, RETENTION AND SYSTEM GROWTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increases Quarterly Dividend by 9% Reiterates Full-Year 2024 Outlook PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH ) today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights include:

System-wide rooms grew organically by 3.5% year-over-year, a record high.

Opened a record 66,000 organic rooms, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

Global retention rate - including all terminations - improved another 30 basis points to a record 95.6%.

Development pipeline grew 1% sequentially and by 10% year-over-year to a record 240,000 rooms.



Grew ECHO Suites pipeline nearly 60% year-over-year with 98 new contract signings.

Signed 766 contracts for legacy brands, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.60 and net income of $50 million; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.91, adjusted net income of $75 million and adjusted EBITDA of $154 million.



Full-year 2023 diluted EPS of $3.41 and net income of $289 million; adjusted diluted EPS of $4.01, adjusted net income of $341 million and adjusted EBITDA of $659 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $376 million and free cash flow of $339 million for the full-year.



Returned $515

million to shareholders for the full-year through $397

million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.35 per share.

Board of Directors recently authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per share beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2024. "We are tremendously proud to report fourth quarter results that demonstrate the continued success of our global strategy and our accelerating momentum," said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer.

"Despite the distraction, uncertainty and misperceptions caused by Choice and their slanted and constant communications to our franchisee base, room openings accelerated and our global development pipeline grew by 10% to an all-time high of 240,000 rooms.

Our team opened 27% more rooms than last year in the fourth quarter and we welcomed 500 new hotels to our system in 2023.

This, when combined with our improving franchisee engagement and record retention rate, drove the best organic system growth we've ever achieved. We grew comparable adjusted EBITDA by 6% and returned over half a billion dollars to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

We are confident in the continued effectiveness of our growth strategy and see exceptional value-creation opportunities in the years ahead."

System Size and Development





Rooms



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

YOY

Change (bps) United States

497,600

493,800

80 International

374,200

348,700

730 Global

871,800

842,500

350

The Company's global system grew 3.5%, marking 12 consecutive quarters of organic growth and reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 7% internationally.

As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 3% and 13%, respectively.

The Company also increased its retention rate, which includes all terminations, by another 30 basis points year-over-year, ending the year at a record 95.6%.



On December 31, 2023, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,950 hotels and approximately 240,000 rooms, representing another record-high level and a 10% year-over-year increase. Key highlights include:



14th consecutive quarter of sequential pipeline growth



8% growth in the U.S. and 11% internationally

Approximately 70% of the pipeline is in the midscale and above segments, which grew 6% year-over-year

Approximately 58% of the pipeline is international

Approximately 79% of the pipeline is new construction, of which approximately 34% has broken ground The Company awarded 766 new contracts for its legacy brands in full-year 2023, an increase of 8% compared to full-year 2022.

Additionally, the Company awarded 98 additional new contracts for its ECHO Suites brand and, as of December 31, 2023, the Company had awarded 268 contracts, or over 33,000 rooms, for the brand.

RevPAR





Fourth Quarter 2023

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change

Full-Year

2023

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change United States

$





44.06

(4

%)

$





50.42

(1

%) International

32.12

7

33.21

21 Global

38.90

(1)

43.10

5

Fourth quarter global RevPAR declined 1% in constant currency compared to 2022 reflecting a 4% decline in the U.S. and growth of 7% internationally.

For the full year, global RevPAR grew 5% in constant currency compared to 2022 reflecting a 1% decline in the U.S. and growth of 21% internationally.



The Company had achieved record-breaking RevPAR in the U.S. during the preceding year due to COVID-impacted travel patterns.

Comparing to 2019 to neutralize for COVID-impacted travel patterns, U.S. RevPAR grew 10% in fourth quarter - a 120 basis point acceleration from third quarter 2023 growth - and 9% for the full year.

Internationally, year-over-year RevPAR growth for both the fourth quarter and the full-year was primarily driven by higher occupancy levels.

Compared to 2019, international RevPAR grew in fourth quarter and full-year by 44% and 36%, respectively, on a constant-currency basis.



Operating Results

Fourth Quarter



Fee-related and other revenues was $320 million compared to $310 million in fourth quarter 2022 reflecting global net room growth as well as higher license and ancillary fees.

The Company generated net income of $50 million compared to $56 million in fourth quarter 2022. The decrease was reflective of a higher effective tax rate, higher interest expense, foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina and transaction-related expenses resulting from the unsolicited offer by Choice Hotels, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 22% to $154 million from $126 million. This increase included a $21 million favorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 6% primarily reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues.



Diluted earnings per share was $0.60 compared to $0.63 in fourth quarter 2022. This decrease reflects lower net income, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.

Adjusted diluted EPS grew 26% to $0.91 per share from $0.72 per share. This increase included $0.19 per share related to the favorable marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes), excluding which adjusted diluted EPS was unchanged year-over-year as adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit from share repurchase activity was substantially offset by higher interest expense. During fourth quarter 2023, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $9 million; while in fourth quarter 2022, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $12 million, resulting in $21 million of marketing fund variability.

Full Year



Fee-related and other revenues was $1,384 million compared to $1,354 million in full-year 2022, which included $50 million from the Company's select service management business and owned hotels, which were exited in 2022. On a comparable basis, fee-related and other revenues increased 6% year-over-year primarily reflecting global RevPAR and net room growth, higher license and ancillary fees and pass-through revenues associated with the Company's global franchisee conference in September, which was held for the first time since 2019.

The Company generated net income of $289 million compared to $355 million in full-year 2022, which included $37 million from the select-service managed and owned hotels. The decrease was reflective of a higher effective tax rate, higher interest expense, foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina and transaction-related expenses resulting from the unsolicited offer by Choice Hotels, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA was $659 million compared to $650 million in full-year 2022, which included $18 million from the select-service managed and owned hotels. The growth in adjusted EBITDA was further impacted by $11 million of unfavorable marketing fund variability. On a comparable basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 6% reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.41 compared to $3.91 in full-year 2022, which included $0.40 per share from the select-service managed and owned hotels. This decrease reflects the lower net income, partially offset by the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.01 per share compared to $3.96 per share in full-year 2022, which included $0.15 per share from the select-service managed and owned hotels. This growth in adjusted diluted EPS was further impacted by $0.09 per share (after estimated taxes) of unfavorable marketing fund variability. On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased 8% year-over-year reflecting the adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit from share repurchase activity, partially offset by higher interest expense. During full-year 2023, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $9 million; while in 2022, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $20 million, resulting in $11 million of marketing fund variability.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company generated $376 million of net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $339 million in the full-year 2023.

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $66 million and approximately $650 million in total liquidity.



The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.2 times at December 31, 2023, within the lower half of the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock for $127 million.

For the full-year 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 5.5 million shares of its common stock for $397

million, at an average price of $72.25, 8% lower than trading levels as of February 13th.



The Company paid common stock dividends of $28 million, or $0.35 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 for a total of $118 million, or $1.40 per share, for the full-year 2023.

For the full-year 2023, the Company returned $515

million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.38 per share, beginning with the dividend expected to be declared in first quarter 2024.

Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook for full-year 2024:







2024 Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

3 - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth

2 - 3% Fee-related and other revenues

$1.43 - $1.46 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$690 - $700 million Adjusted net income

$341 - $351 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$4.11 - $4.23 Free cash flow conversion rate

~60%















NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate excludes all expenses and cash outlays associated with the unsolicited offer by Choice Hotels, which are currently anticipated to approximate $75 million before taxes.

Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million, which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID.

The Company expects marketing revenues to equal expenses during full-year 2024 though seasonality of spend will affect the quarterly comparisons throughout the year.



More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release.

The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted.

Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.



Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items.

These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance.

The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions.

Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.



About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH ) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents.

Through its network of approximately 872,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.

The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®.

The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 106 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For more information, visit .

The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at .

Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.



For information related to Choice Hotels' hostile offer, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends and restructuring charges.

The Company claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements (other than with respect to statements made in connection with the unsolicited exchange offer by Choice to acquire all outstanding shares of our common stock (the "Exchange Offer")). Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, factors relating to the Exchange Offer, including actions taken by Choice in connection with such offer, actions taken by Wyndham or its stockholders in respect of the Exchange Offer or other actions or developments involving Choice, such as a potential proxy contest, the completion or failure to complete the Exchange Offer, the effects of such offer on our business, such as the cost, loss of time and disruption; general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; global or regional health crises or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) including the resulting impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on its franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising business; the Company's relationships with franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $











117

$











118

$











532

$











512 Marketing, reservation and loyalty 133

128

578

544 Management and other fees 3

3

14

57 License and other fees 29

26

112

100 Other 38

35

148

141 Fee-related and other revenues 320

310

1,384

1,354 Cost reimbursements 1

24

13

144 Net revenues 321

334

1,397

1,498















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 124

140

569

524 Operating 30

22

94

106 General and administrative 37

35

130

123 Cost reimbursements 1

24

13

144 Depreciation and amortization 20

19

76

77 Transaction-related 5

-

11

- Separation-related -

1

1

1 Gain on asset sale, net -

-

-

(35) Total expenses 217

241

894

940















Operating income 104

93

503

558 Interest expense, net 29

21

102

80 Early extinguishment of debt -

-

3

2















Income before income taxes 75

72

398

476 Provision for income taxes 25

16

109

121 Net income $











50

$











56

$











289

$











355















Earnings per share













Basic $











0.61

$











0.64

$











3.43

$











3.93 Diluted 0.60

0.63

3.41

3.91















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 82.0

87.8

84.4

90.3 Diluted 82.6

88.3

84.9

90.8

Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

During the first quarter of 2023, we changed the composition of our reportable

segments to reflect the recent changes in our Hotel Management segment, including the sale of our owned assets, the exit of our select-service management business and the exit from substantially all of our U.S. full-service management business.

The remaining hotel management business, which is predominately the full-service international managed business, has been aggregated, on a prospective basis, within our Hotel Franchising segment.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising (a)



















Net revenues



















2023 $





313

$





362

$





402

$





321

$



1,397

2022 272

335

367

303

1,277

2021 209

283

337

270

1,099

Adjusted EBITDA



















2023 $





164

$





175

$





215

$





173

$





727

2022 155

185

201

138

679

2021 105

166

193

128

592





















Hotel Management



















Net revenues



















2023 n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022 $







99

$







51

$







40

$







31

$





221

2021 94

123

126

122

466

Adjusted EBITDA



















2023 n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022 $







20

$







6

$







7

$







4

$







37

2021 5

16

16

19

57





















Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2023 $







-

$







-

$







-

$







-

$







-

2022 -

-

-

-

-

2021 -

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA



















2023 $





(17)

$





(17)

$





(15)

$





(19)

$





(68)

2022 (16)

(16)

(17)

(16)

(66)

2021 (13)

(14)

(15)

(16)

(59)





















Total Company



















Net revenues



















2023 $





313

$





362

$





402

$





321

$



1,397

2022 371

386

407

334

1,498

2021 303

406

463

392

1,565

Net income



















2023 $







67

$







70

$





103

$







50

$





289

2022 106

92

101

56

355

2021 24

68

103

48

244

Adjusted EBITDA



















2023 $





147

$





158

$





200

$





154

$





659

2022 159

175

191

126

650

2021 97

168

194

131

590













NOTE: Amounts include the results of the Company's

Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022, through their sale/exit dates.

Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions. (a) For 2023, the Hotel Franchising segment includes the former Hotel Management segment, which is primarily comprised of the Company's remaining full-service management business.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Operating activities





Net income $











289

$











355 Depreciation and amortization 76

77 Deferred income taxes (17)

(39) Gain on asset sale, net -

(35) Payments of development advance notes, net (72)

(48) Working capital and other, net 100

89 Net cash provided by operating activities 376

399 Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (37)

(39) Proceeds from asset sales, net (a) -

263 Acquisition of hotel brand -

(44) Other, net (29)

(1) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (66)

179 Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 1,378

400 Payments of long-term debt (1,245)

(404) Dividends to shareholders (118)

(116) Repurchases of common stock (393)

(448) Other, net (24)

(16) Net cash used in financing activities (402)

(584) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3)

(4) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (95)

(10) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 161

171 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $











66

$











161

Free Cash Flow:



































Year Ended December 31,









2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (b)

$









376

$









399 Less: Property and equipment additions

(37)

(39) Free cash flow

$









339

$









360













(a) Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CorePoint Lodging related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business. (b) The year-over-year comparability is impacted by the absence of $13 million due to the exit of the select-service management business and owned hotels.

Excluding which, free cash flow decreased $8 million as higher cash earnings were offset by $24 million of incremental development advances and $22 million of higher interest expense.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)

















As of December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$













66

$













161 Trade receivables, net



241

234 Property and equipment, net



88

99 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



3,104

3,131 Other current and non-current assets



534

498 Total assets



$











4,033

$











4,123











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Total debt



$











2,201

$











2,077 Other current liabilities



422

386 Deferred income tax liabilities



325

345 Other non-current liabilities



339

353 Total liabilities



3,287

3,161 Total stockholders' equity



746

962 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$











4,033

$











4,123











Our outstanding debt was as follows:











Weighted Average

Interest Rate (a)

As of December 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022





$750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) 7.2

%

$













160

$















- $400 million term loan A (due April 2027) 7.2

%

384

399 $1.6 billion term loan B (due May 2025)



-

1,139 $1.1 billion term loan B (due May 2030) 4.1

%

1,123

- $500 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 4.4

%

495

494 Finance leases 4.5

%

39

45 Total debt 4.9

%

2,201

2,077 Cash and cash equivalents



66

161 Net debt



$











2,135

$











1,916 Net debt leverage ratio



3

2













(a)

Represents weighted average interest rates for the fourth quarter 2023, including the effects from hedging.

Our outstanding debt as of December 31, 2023 matures as follows:











Amount Within 1 year



$















37 Between 1 and 2 years



45 Between 2 and 3 years



48 Between 3 and 4 years



485 Between 4 and 5 years



514 Thereafter



1,072 Total



$













2,201

Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 493,800

490,600

3,200

1

%



International 348,700

319,500

29,200

9



Global 842,500

810,100

32,400

4























Additions

















United States 26,700

26,700

-

-



International 39,300

43,700

(4,400)

(10)



Global 66,000

70,400

(4,400)

(6)























Deletions

















United States (22,900)

(23,500)

600

3



International (13,800)

(14,500)

700

5



Global (36,700)

(38,000)

1,300

3























Ending Room Count (December 31)

















United States 497,600

493,800

3,800

1



International 374,200

348,700

25,500

7



Global 871,800

842,500

29,300

3

%

























As of December 31,

FY 2023

Royalty

Contribution

2023

2022

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 230,800

235,800

(5,000)

(2

%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 247,600

239,000

8,600

4



Upscale and Above 19,200

19,000

200

1



Total United States 497,600

493,800

3,800

1

%

80



















International

















Greater China

171,100

161,100

10,000

6

%

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 34,600

30,400

4,200

14

2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 88,700

79,200

9,500

12

7 Canada 39,900

39,500

400

1

5 Latin America 39,900

38,500

1,400

4

3 Total International 374,200

348,700

25,500

7

%

20



















Global 871,800

842,500

29,300

3

%

100

%

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Constant Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $













35.83

(7

%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 49.47

(4)



Upscale and Above 89.85

5



Total United States $













44.06

(4

%)















International









Greater China $













16.58

44

%



Rest of Asia Pacific 33.28

2



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 52.15

5



Canada 44.75

4



Latin America 43.91

(12)



Total International $













32.12

7

%















Global $













38.90

(1

%)

















Three Months Ended December 31,





2023

2022

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6

%

4.6

%

- International 2.3

%

2.0

%

30 bps Global 3.8

%

3.8

%

-













Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Constant Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $













41.76

(2

%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 56.27

-



Upscale and Above 97.14

4



Total United States $













50.42

(1

%)















International









Greater China $













16.76

33

%



Rest of Asia Pacific 32.58

15



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 52.02

21



Canada 54.35

12



Latin America 44.53

15



Total International $













33.21

21

%















Global $













43.10

5

%

















Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

% Change Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6

%

4.6

%

- International 2.4

%

2.1

%

30 bps Global 3.9

%

3.9

%

-









(a)

International and global excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6 WYNDHAM

HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL

REVPAR

AND ROOMS







First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising (a)





















Global RevPAR



















2023

$



37.20

$



46.47

$



49.71

$



38.90

$



43.10

2022

$



33.08

$



43.74

$



48.61

$



39.18

$



41.23

2021

$



24.02

$



35.69

$



44.67

$



34.77

$



34.85

U.S.

RevPAR





















2023

$



43.84

$



55.26

$



58.46

$



44.06

$



50.42

2022

$



41.01

$



54.70

$



58.45

$



45.49

$



50.00

2021

$



29.68

$



46.99

$



56.38

$



42.45

$



43.95

International

RevPAR

















2023

$



27.99

$



34.44

$



38.05

$



32.12

$



33.21

2022

$



21.05

$



26.80

$



33.90

$



30.16

$



28.11

2021

$



15.26

$



18.21

$



26.62

$



23.13

$



20.86

Global Rooms

(b)



















2023

844,800

851,500

858,000

871,800

871,800

2022

793,200

799,200

816,300

827,100

827,100

2021

748,700

752,500

758,600

769,400

769,400

U.S. Rooms





















2023

494,400

495,100

495,700

497,600

497,600

2022

486,600

487,600

488,100

493,500

493,500

2021

452,500

454,200

458,000

465,100

465,100

International Rooms

(b)

















2023

350,400

356,400

362,300

374,200

374,200

2022

306,600

311,600

328,200

333,600

333,600

2021

296,200

298,300

300,600

304,300

304,300























Hotel Management



















Global

RevPAR



















2023

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022

$



56.55

$



65.13

$



71.54

$



68.04

$



64.07

2021

$



38.17

$



56.08

$



64.63

$



57.57

$



53.81

U.S.

RevPAR





















2023

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022

$



69.92

$



135.35

$



126.34

$



98.28

$



92.66

2021

$



42.89

$



67.42

$



78.27

$



66.77

$



63.20

International

RevPAR

















2023

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022

$



40.26

$



40.89

$



53.57

$



59.49

$



48.61

2021

$



27.12

$



31.20

$



37.53

$



40.96

$



34.31

Global Rooms



















2023

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022

20,100

19,700

19,700

15,400

15,400

2021

48,500

45,500

44,000

40,700

40,700

U.S. Rooms





















2023

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022

5,300

4,800

4,800

300

300

2021

33,500

30,600

28,800

25,500

25,500

International Rooms

















2023

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

2022

14,800

14,900

14,900

15,100

15,100

2021

15,000

14,900

15,200

15,200

15,200

Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2023

$



37.20

$



46.47

$



49.71

$



38.90

$



43.10

2022

$



34.06

$



44.28

$



49.17

$



39.86

$



41.88

2021

$



24.90

$



36.92

$



45.80

$



35.99

$



35.95

U.S. RevPAR





















2023

$



43.84

$



55.26

$



58.46

$



44.06

$



50.42

2022

$



42.11

$



55.57

$



59.15

$



45.96

$



50.72

2021

$



30.62

$



48.37

$



57.73

$



43.84

$



45.19

International RevPAR

















2023

$



27.99

$



34.44

$



38.05

$



32.12

$



33.21

2022

$



21.95

$



27.46

$



34.79

$



31.44

$



29.05

2021

$



15.83

$



18.84

$



27.15

$



23.99

$



21.52

Global Rooms (b)



















2023

844,800

851,500

858,000

871,800

871,800

2022

813,300

818,900

836,000

842,500

842,500

2021

797,200

798,000

802,600

810,100

810,100

U.S. Rooms





















2023

494,400

495,100

495,700

497,600

497,600

2022

491,900

492,400

492,900

493,800

493,800

2021

486,000

484,800

486,800

490,600

490,600

International Rooms (b)



















2023

350,400

356,400

362,300

374,200

374,200

2022

321,400

326,500

343,100

348,700

348,700

2021

311,200

313,200

315,800

319,500

319,500















NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022. (a) For 2023, the Hotel Franchising segment includes the former Hotel Management segment, which is primarily comprised of the Company's remaining full-service management business. (b) Includes 6,400 Vienna House rooms acquired in the third quarter of 2022.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2023

















Net income $





67

$





70

$





103

$





50

$





289 Provision for income taxes 24

26

33

25

109 Depreciation and amortization 19

19

19

20

76 Interest expense, net 22

24

27

29

102 Early extinguishment of debt (a) -

3

-

-

3 Stock-based compensation 9

9

10

11

39 Development advance notes amortization 3

4

4

5

15 Transaction-related (b) -

4

1

5

11 Separation-related (c) 2

(2)

-

-

1 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) 1

1

3

9

14 Adjusted EBITDA $





147

$





158

$





200

$





154

$





659



















2022

















Net income $





106

$





92

$





101

$





56

$





355 Provision for income taxes 34

31

38

16

121 Depreciation and amortization 24

17

18

19

77 Interest expense, net 20

20

21

21

80 Early extinguishment of debt (a) -

2

-

-

2 Stock-based compensation 8

9

8

8

33 Development advance notes amortization 3

3

3

3

12 (Gain)/loss on asset sale, net (e) (36)

1

-

-

(35) Separation-related (c) -

(1)

1

1

1 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) -

1

1

2

4 Adjusted EBITDA $





159

$





175

$





191

$





126

$





650



















2021

















Net income $





24

$





68

$





103

$





48

$





244 Provision for income taxes 11

25

36

19

91 Depreciation and amortization 24

24

23

25

95 Interest expense, net 28

22

22

22

93 Early extinguishment of debt (a) -

18

-

-

18 Stock-based compensation 5

8

7

8

28 Development advance notes amortization 2

2

3

3

11 Impairments, net (f) -

-

-

6

6 Separation-related (c) 2

1

-

-

3 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) 1

-

-

-

1 Adjusted EBITDA $





97

$





168

$





194

$





131

$





590













NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Amount in 2023 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's refinancing of its term loan B. Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (b) Represents costs related to corporate transactions, including Choice Hotels' unsolicited offer. (c) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (d) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (e) Represents (gain)/loss on sales of the Company's owned hotels, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar. (f) Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Diluted earnings per share $



0.60

$



0.63

$



3.41

$



3.91















Net income $





50

$





56

$



289

$



355















Adjustments:













Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 7

6

27

31 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries 9

2

14

4 Transaction-related 5

-

11

- Early extinguishment of debt -

-

3

2 Separation-related -

1

1

1 Gain on asset sale, net -

-

-

(35) Total adjustments before tax 21

9

56

3 Income tax provision/(benefit) (b) (4)

1

4

(2) Total adjustments after tax 25

8

52

5 Adjusted net income $





75

$





64

$



341

$



360 Adjustments - EPS impact 0.31

0.09

0.60

0.05 Adjusted diluted EPS $



0.91

$



0.72

$



4.01

$



3.96















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 82.6

88.3

84.9

90.8













(a)

Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (b)

Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

The 2023 amounts include a foreign tax assessment impacting years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2024 OUTLOOK As of February

14, 2024 (In millions, except per share data)







2024 Outlook (a) Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,430 – 1,460 Adjusted EBITDA

690 – 700 Depreciation and amortization expense

46 – 48 Development advance notes amortization expense

23 – 25 Stock-based compensation expense

43 – 45 Interest expense, net

118 – 120 Adjusted income before income taxes

454 – 468 Income tax expense (b)

114 – 117 Adjusted net income $ 341 – 351





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.11 – 4.23





Diluted shares (c)

83.0





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $90





Free cash flow conversion rate

~60%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR

2% – 3% Number of rooms

3% – 4%











NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate excludes all

expenses and cash outlays associated with the unsolicited offer by Choice Hotels, which are currently anticipated to approximate $75 million before taxes. (a) Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million (before taxes), which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID. (b) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. (c) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after December 31, 2023.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:

Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Average Daily Rate (ADR):

Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate:

Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Comparable Basis : For 2023, represents a comparison eliminating the contribution from the Company's owned hotels and select-service management business - both of which were exited in the first half of 2022, as well as the variability in its marketing funds due to the recovery of the COVID support that the Company provided to its owners during 2020.

For 2024, represents a comparison eliminating the year-over-year variability of the Company's marketing funds.

Constant Currency : Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: For 2023, represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. For 2024, the Company's definition of free cash flow was modified to reflect the add back of development advances as such outflows represent capital deployment into the business.

The Company believes free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to it and investors. This measure helps the Company and investors evaluate its ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, free cash flow reflects the Company's ability to grow its business through investments and acquisitions, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases or even to delever. Free cash flow is not a representation of how the Company will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate:

Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is converted to free cash flow and provides insights into how efficiently the Company is able to turn profits into cash available for use, such as for investments, debt reduction, dividends or share repurchases.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio:

Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms:

Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

