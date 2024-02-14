Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Third quarter fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents of $62.0 million as of December 31, 2023

Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with a Florida utility for a total of $34.5

million, of which $6.9

million was received in December 2023

Exchanged

narrowband for broadband licenses in 10 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $13.7 million

Repurchased $8.0 million of

ATEX stock Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $4.7 million

About Anterix Inc.



At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at , discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

