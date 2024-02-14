Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results On February 28, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:

SWX ) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2023 fourth quarter and twelve months financial results prior to market opening on February 28, 2024. The Company will host an earnings conference call on February 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at .