Calian Reports Results For The First Quarter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. Q1-24 Highlights:

Revenue up 21% to $179 million

Gross margin at 32.5%, up from 30.6% last year

Adjusted EBITDA1 up 37% to $19.5 million

Operating free cash flow1 of $14.2 million

Net liquidity of $139 million

Repurchased 27,226 shares in consideration of $1.4 million

Guidance reiterated

Appointed President, IT & Cyber Solutions Completed the acquisition of Decisive Group



Financial Highlights Three months ended (in millions of $, except per share & margins) December 31, 2023 2022 % Revenue 179.1 147.5 21% Adjusted EBITDA1 19.5 14.3 37% Adjusted EBITDA1 % 10.9% 9.7% 123bps Net Profit 5.5 4.6 21% EPS Diluted $0.46 $0.39 18% Operating Free Cash Flow1 14.2 12.1 17%

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.

Register for the conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

“We had a strong start to the year with revenues up 21% driven by double-digit organic growth and the strong contribution from recent acquisitions,” said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer.“Steps to restore our efficiency are bearing fruit with gross margin at an all-time high and adjusted EBITDA1 margin bordering on 11%. These results demonstrate the strength of our business model, our diversification into new markets and offerings as well as the value creation generated from our M&A agenda. With our guidance reiterated we are on track to deliver another record year and one step closer to our objective of reaching one billion dollars by the end of FY26,” stated Mr. Ford.

First Quarter Results

Revenues increased 21%, from $148 million to $179 million, driven by growth across all four segments, including double-digit growth in Health, ITCS and Advanced Technologies. Acquisitive growth was 9% and was generated by the acquisitions of Hawaii Pacific Teleport (“HPT”) and Decisive. Organic growth was 12% and was driven by double digit growth in Health and Advanced Technologies.

Gross margin reached a record 32.5%, representing its 7th consecutive quarter above 30%. Adjusted EBITDA1 reached $19.5 million, up 37% over the same period last year, driven by strong overall revenue growth and margin expansion in Advanced Technologies and Health, as well as from the benefits generated from the restructuring plan implemented midway through the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 margin reached 10.9%, up from 9.7% in the same period last year, as a result of a favorable revenue mix.

Net profit reached $5.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, up from $4.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

“In the first quarter we generated $14.2 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 73% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1,” said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO.“We used our cash and drew on our credit line primarily to invest in our business with the acquisition of Decisive for $47 million and capital expenditures of $2 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends of $3 million and share buybacks of $1 million. We ended the quarter with $139 million in net liquidity, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Houston.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company repurchased 27,226 shares for cancellation in consideration of $1.4 million. Since the launch of the Normal Course Issuer Bid on September 1, 2023, the Company repurchased 59,320 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $3.0 million.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered“eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Guidance Reiterated Guidance for the year ended

September 30, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian $) Low High Revenue 730,000 790,000 Adjusted EBITDA1 83,000 89,000

This guidance does not include any acquisitions that may close within the fiscal year. The guidance reflects another record year for the Company and positions it well to achieve its long-term growth targets.

Management Update

Recently, Patrick Thera, President Advanced Technologies, informed Calian that he will be retiring after a 38-year career with SED Systems and Calian.“Patrick played a pivotal role in shaping the success of the Advanced Technologies segment. I am immensely grateful for his dedication, sage counsel and commitment to the business. He will remain at the helm of the segment while we conduct a search for his successor and provide a smooth transition,” said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer.

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section“Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of the press release.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Visit calian to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

...

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

...





DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: ...

CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, 2023

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,267 $ 33,734 Accounts receivable 185,150 173,052 Work in process 17,478 16,580 Inventory 28,585 21,983 Prepaid expenses 22,128 19,040 Derivative assets 40 155 Total current assets 305,648 264,544 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 38,320 37,223 Right of use assets 36,110 34,637 Prepaid expenses 9,690 10,386 Deferred tax asset 1,034 967 Investments 3,673 3,673 Acquired intangible assets 118,318 75,160 Goodwill 190,485 159,133 Total non-current assets 397,630 321,179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 703,278 $ 585,723 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ 93,750 $ 37,750 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 132,159 105,550 Provisions 2,593 2,848 Unearned contract revenue 41,587 32,423 Lease obligations 5,156 4,949 Contingent earn-out 26,697 11,263 Derivative liabilities 141 353 Total current liabilities 302,083 195,136 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 33,571 32,057 Unearned contract revenue 14,850 15,592 Contingent earn-out 2,603 2,535 Deferred tax liabilities 20,597 12,031 Total non-current liabilities 71,621 62,215 TOTAL LIABILITIES 373,704 257,351 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 227,466 225,540 Contributed surplus 4,279 4,856 Retained earnings 98,234 96,859 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (405 ) 1,117 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 329,574 328,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 703,278 $ 585,723 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,834,924 11,812,650

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 179,179 $ 147,543 Cost of revenues 120,961 102,324 Gross profit 58,218 45,219 Selling and marketing 12,351 11,143 General and administration 23,634 17,400 Research and development 2,719 2,421 Profit before under noted items 19,514 14,255 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,308 2,297 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,463 1,007 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,235 3,361 Deemed compensation 604 97 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 726 742 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 9,178 6,751 Interest expense 1,547 123 Income tax expense 2,106 2,052 NET PROFIT $ 5,525 $ 4,576 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



CALIAN GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Canadian dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 5,525 $ 4,576 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 1,098 12 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 726 742 Lease obligations interest expense 449 111 Income tax expense 2,106 2,052 Employee share purchase plan expense 162 163 Share based compensation expense 1,013 407 Depreciation and amortization 9,006 6,665 Deemed compensation 604 97 20,689 14,825 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (11,189 ) 34,714 Work in process (898 ) 6,825 Prepaid expenses and other (74 ) 3,664 Inventory (2,590 ) (7,965 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,516 (27,268 ) Unearned contract revenue 206 2,429 21,660 27,224 Interest paid (1,547 ) (123 ) Income tax paid (2,575 ) (1,778 ) 17,538 25,323 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 694 910 Dividends (3,314 ) (3,262 ) Draw on debt facility 56,000 - Payment of lease obligations (1,171 ) (1,009 ) Repurchase of common shares (1,357 ) - 50,852 (3,361 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments - (2,689 ) Business acquisitions (47,457 ) (2,925 ) Property, plant and equipment (2,400 ) (800 ) (49,857 ) (6,414 ) NET CASH INFLOW $ 18,533 $ 15,548 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 33,734 42,646 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 52,267 $ 58,194

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE IFRS MEASURES

The following non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define these measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Net profit $ 5,525 $ 4,576 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,308 2,297 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,463 1,007 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,235 3,361 Interest expense 1,547 123 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 726 742 Deemed Compensation 604 97 Income tax 2,106 2,052 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,514 $ 14,255





Operating Free Cash Flow Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows generated from operating activities $ 17,538 $ 25,323 Property, plant and equipment (2,400 ) (800 ) Free cash flow $ 15,138 $ 24,523 Free cash flow $ 15,138 $ 24,523 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital (971 ) (12,399 ) Operating free cash flow $ 14,167 $ 12,124 Operating free cash flow per share 1.20 1.04 Operating free cash flow conversion 73 % 85 %



Operating free cash flow measures the company's cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company's ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.