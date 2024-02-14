Global Night Vision Scope Market Set To Reach USD 13.47 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Night Vision Scope Market by Product (Glimmer Night Vision Scope, Infrared Night Vision Scope), Type (Day-Night Systems, Digital Night Vision Goggles, Laser Boresights), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Night Vision Scope Market size was estimated at USD 6.55 billion in 2023, USD 7.23 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Night Vision Scope Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product



Glimmer Night Vision Scope

Infrared Night Vision Scope



Type



Day-Night Systems



Digital Night Vision Goggles



Laser Boresights



Night Vision Monocular



Prism Slights

Telescopic Slights



Application



Commercial



Commercial

Government Military & Defence

Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Night Vision Scope Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Night Vision Scope Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned



ATN Corporation

B & H Foto & Electronics Corporation

Bering Optics

Detyl Ophotoelectric Co., Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Firefield

Guide Sensmart Tech Co., Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Luna Optics, Inc.

Newcon International Ltd.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thales Group Trijicon, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

