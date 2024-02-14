Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights



Gross written premiums increased by 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Net income of $25.9 million compared to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income(1) of $28.0 million compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Total loss ratio of 19.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Combined ratio of 74.2% compared to 75.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% compared to 71.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2022

Annualized return on equity of 23.2% compared to 19.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.1% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Full Year 2023 Highlights



Gross written premiums increased by 29.4% to $1.1 billion compared to $881.9 million in 2022

Net income of $79.2 million compared to $52.2 million in 2022

Adjusted net income(1) of $93.5 million compared to $71.3 million in 2022

Total loss ratio of 21.0% compared to 24.9% in 2022

Combined ratio of 76.6% compared to 80.4% in 2022

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.2% compared to 75.6% in 2022

Return on equity of 18.5% compared to 13.4% in 2022 Adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.9% compared to 18.3% in 2022

(1) See discussion of“Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter provided a strong end to what was a stellar 2023. During the quarter, we generated gross written premium and adjusted net income growth of 27% and 33%, respectively, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 25%. When looking at the full year we are especially proud of record gross written premium and adjusted net income, strong top and bottom-line growth and numerous initiatives that led to diversification and reduced earnings volatility. Additionally, we introduced multiple new lines of business, including Crop, Environmental Liability and Assumed Reinsurance. This robust and disciplined growth translated into an adjusted return on equity well above the 20% benchmark level espoused in our Palomar 2X strategic plan.”

Mr. Armstrong continued,“Our 'grow where we want to' mantra not only reduces the volatility in our book of business, but also provides numerous growth vectors. The 2023 execution of Palomar 2X in a generationally hard property cat reinsurance market combined with the introduction of new products instills strong conviction and confidence in what we can accomplish across the organization. We exit the year energized by our prospects for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 26.8% to $303.2 million compared to $239.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 14.0% compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $17.9 million, comprised almost entirely of non-catastrophe attritional losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 19.1%, all attritional, compared to a loss ratio of 22.4% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.3%.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% compared to underwriting income of $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $29.3 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $23.5 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 58.9% to $7.0 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.48 years at December 31, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $741.4 million at December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year's fourth quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 22.6% compared to 24.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ' Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $471.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $384.8 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's annualized return on equity was 23.2% compared to 19.9% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 25.1% compared to 22.4% for the same period in the prior year. There were no share repurchases in the current quarter and as of December 31, 2023, $43.5 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $110 million to $115 million. This includes an estimate of the losses incurred in the first quarter from the recent catastrophic California flooding of approximately $3.5 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 15, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of“A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. To learn more, visit PLMR.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact

Media Inquiries

Lindsay Conner

1-551-206-6217

...

Investor Relations

Jamie Lillis

1-203-428-3223

...

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022: