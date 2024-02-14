Marathon Digital Holdings Schedules Conference Call For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") , a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, will hold a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be published in a press release prior to the call and available on the investor relations section of the Company's website .

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link . The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website .

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions ahead of the earnings call. A selection of these questions may be addressed by Marathon's management team during the earnings call. The Q&A platform will open on February 20 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and close on February 27 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. To submit questions, please use this link .

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Marathon's investor relations team at ... .

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of February 2024. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company is currently in the process of becoming one of the largest and most sustainably powered Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

