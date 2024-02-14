Kennel Connection And 100GROUP Support North Carolina Pet Boarding Association In Efforts To Advocate For Pet Care Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaborative effort to reignite the North Carolina Pet Boarding Association's (NCPBA) mission to advocate for pet care professionals, Kennel Connection, powered by 100GROUP, has been a key supporter. Director of Partnerships, Sarah McKee, representing Kennel Connection, attended the inaugural meeting hosted by Keith McSwain, CEO of The Pet Lodge of Pinehurst, to unite industry professionals and establish this vital organization. McKee has also joined the NCPBA Board, further solidifying Kennel Connection and 100GROUP's commitment to the cause.

The NCPBA proudly announces its revitalized dedication to advocating for fair legislation and empowering pet care professionals across the state, with Keith McSwain serving as President leading the charge. Recognizing the importance of industry representation, McSwain emphasizes, "Through the NCPBA, we aim to champion the professionalism and expertise of pet care providers in North Carolina, ensuring that our industry is represented and respected at the state level."

Jeff Brodsly, CEO of Kennel Connection powered by 100GROUP, underscores the significance of organizational involvement in supporting such initiatives, stating, "I firmly believe that the deep involvement and support of organizations through vendor support is vital to 100GROUP and Kennel Connection. It's ingrained in the very fabric of our companies, reflecting our unwavering commitment to fostering collaborative relationships and meaningful engagement within the industries we serve."

Sarah McKee, also a board member of the NCPBA, stresses the importance of fair legislation in recognizing and empowering pet care professionals: "Ensuring fair legislation isn't just about policy; it's about recognizing the expertise of pet care professionals and empowering them to shape their industry's future."

The NCPBA's mission is to advocate for North Carolina kennels and represent their interests at the state level, striving to bring about safe and fair regulation to elevate the quality of care provided while advancing industry standards.

Membership benefits for active licensed kennels in North Carolina include access to resources, representation, recognition, and participation in hosted events. Corporate sponsors also receive various benefits, including website logo placement, co-sponsored e-blasts, and speaking opportunities at events.

Kennel Connection and 100GROUP are proud to stand alongside the NCPBA in their efforts to promote the welfare and professionalism of pet care providers in North Carolina.

Prospective members can contact [email protected] for more information and membership inquiries or visit the NCPBA Facebook page:

About Kennel Connection

Kennel Connection is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. With a focus on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection's feature-rich platform encompasses reservation management, client communication, billing, and reporting, alongside innovative features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated credit card processing-all aimed at driving efficiency and organization in day-to-day operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of pet boarding facilities, grooming salons, and dog daycare centers.

For more information, please visit

About 100GROUP



100GROUP, where innovation meets seamless business solutions. 100GROUP proudly stands as the parent company of a unique portfolio of business management software solutions, gateways, and payment processing, establishing itself as the ultimate platform in the financial technology industry.

At 100GROUP, we redefine the business landscape as the leading business services concierge. We cater exclusively to business owners, offering a comprehensive suite of essential products and services. Envision 100GROUP as the only platform a business needs - a centralized hub where possibilities unfold.

Navigating the intricacies of technology coupled with payment processing, and major vendor management becomes effortless with 100GROUP. Our groundbreaking model integrates personalized concierge services at your fingertips, bidding farewell to the complexities of managing multiple vendor relationships without VIP treatment. Providing a 24/7 business management concierge, 100GROUP is the one vendor that business owners rave about.

For more information, please visit

About the NCPBA

The NCPBA is set to make significant strides in advocating for fair legislation for pet care professionals and business owners. By joining forces with industry leaders and fostering collaboration, the NCPBA aims to create positive change and advancement within the pet care services industry, ultimately benefiting pets and their owners across North Carolina.

For more information, please visit

SOURCE 100GROUP