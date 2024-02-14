Equinix Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb.

2023 annual revenues increased 13% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 15% on a normalized and constant currency basis to $8.2 billion

Closed nearly 17,000 deals across more than 5,900 customers in 2023 Record 90 megawatts ("MW") of xScale® leasing, the result of increased hyperscale demand to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud deployments Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December

31, 2023. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis. 2023 Results Summary

Revenues

$8.188 billion, a 13% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis or 15% on a normalized and constant currency basis

Operating Income

$1.443 billion, a 20% increase over the previous year, and an operating margin of 18% due to strong operating performance

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to common shareholders



$969 million, a 38% increase over the previous year, primarily due to operating performance strength and other income; partially offset by higher income taxes

$10.31 per share, a 34% increase over the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA



$3.702 billion, a 45% adjusted EBITDA margin, an increase of 10% compared to last year on an as-reported basis

Includes $13 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share



$3.019 billion, an 11% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis or 13% on a normalized and constant currency basis $32.11 per share, a 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis or 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis 2024 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

$8.793 - $8.893 billion, a 7 - 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis or a normalized and constant currency increase of 7 - 8% excluding the year-over-year impact of the power pass-through

Adjusted EBITDA



$4.089 - $4.169 billion, a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin, a 10 - 13% increase over the prior year on an as-reported basis

Assumes $25 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share



$3.306 - $3.376 billion, an increase of 9 - 12% over the previous year on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis



$34.58 - $35.31 per share, an increase of 8 - 10% over the previous year on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis This guidance excludes any capital market activities the company may undertake in the future Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix Quote Charles Meyers, CEO and President, Equinix: "2023 was another strong year for Equinix-we delivered more than $8 billion of revenues, achieving an amazing 21 years of consecutive quarterly revenue growth, all while driving AFFO per share performance above the top end of our long-term expectations. We made substantial progress on our ambitious agenda, positioning the business to capitalize on the immense opportunities that lie ahead. Digital transformation, especially in an AI-driven world, is as important as ever to our customers. In this context, the significance of Platform Equinix and its strong competitive advantages has never been more crucial. We plan to continue our focus on creating a platform that allows our customers to build hybrid and multicloud infrastructure, when they want, where they want, and with the ecosystem of partners they need." Business Highlights

Given the strong underlying demand for digital infrastructure, Equinix continues to invest broadly across its global footprint, which now includes 260 data centers across 71 metropolitan areas in 33 countries. There are 49 major builds underway in 35 markets, across 21 countries including 11 xScale builds representing nearly 20,000 cabinets of retail and more than 50 megawatts of xScale capacity through 2024.





Equinix opened 14 new data centers in 12 metros including Dublin, Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid, Milan, Montreal, Paris, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company added seven new projects in Dallas, Lagos, Madrid, Milan, Warsaw and Washington, D.C.





In December, Equinix announce d plans to expand support for advanced liquid cooling te chnologies -including direct-to-chip-to more than 100 of its International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centers in more than 45 metros around the world. This will enable more businesses to use the most performant cooling technologies for the powerful, high-density hardware that supports compute-intensive workloads such as AI.





The surge in demand for hyperscale infrastructure to support AI and cloud initiatives is resulting in strong demand and significant leasing activity for Equinix's global xScale data center portfolio. Since the last earnings call, the company leased a record 90 megawatts of capacity across six assets in EMEA and APAC, including approximately 32 megawatts leased at the start of the year. This brings total xScale leasing to 300 megawatts globally.



In Q4, Equinix purchased the company's London 8 IBX data center. Revenues from owned assets increased to 66% of recurring revenues, stepping up 2%, as the company continues to progress on ownership and long-term control of assets.



Last month Equinix launched a fully managed private cloud service that enables enterprises to easily acquire and manage their own NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing infrastructure for building and running custom generative AI models. The service includes NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA networking and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Equinix installs and operates each customer's privately owned NVIDIA infrastructure and can deploy services on their behalf in key IBX data centers globally.



Equinix continues to gain traction as a preferred location for deploying private AI infrastructure with both enterprises and service providers. In December, the company announced that c ustomers , including Continental AG, i3D and Harrison, are leveraging the cloud adjacency, global reach, robust ecosystems and low-latency interconnection of Platform Equinix® to deploy private AI infrastructure.



Equinix's industry-leading global interconnection franchise continues to perform with over 462,000 total interconnections deployed on its platform. In Q4, interconnection revenues stepped up 10% year-over-year on an as reported basis or 8% year-over-year on a normalized and constant currency basis, and the company added an incremental 4,300 organic interconnections in the quarter.





In Q4, Equinix added four new native cloud on-ramps in Bogotá, Calgary and Zurich, further strengthening its cloud ecosystem. Equinix customers can now enjoy low-latency access to multiple native cloud on-ramps in 37 metros, including eight out of the world's 10 largest metros by GDP. Equinix has nearly 40% market share of the on-ramps to the major cloud service providers-key players in the AI ecosystem.



The company recently launched Equinix Fabric Cloud Router , a virtual routing service designed to simplify networking challenges for enterprises in cloud-to-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. This service provides an easy-to-configure, enterprise-grade, multicloud routing solution that can be deployed within minutes. Customers can utilize Equinix Fabric Cloud Router in all 58 Equinix Fabric®-enabled metros globally, ensuring low-latency connectivity to major cloud providers and a wide range of service providers.



Equinix's Channel program continued to see strong momentum, contributing to 35% of bookings and over 50% of new customers in Q4. The company saw growth from partners, including Avant, HCL, HPE, NVIDIA and WWT, with wins across a wide range of industry verticals and digital-first use cases.



Equinix remains committed to advancing its Future First Sustainability strategy and has continued to make significant progress in this area.





In December, Equinix announced the full allocation of proceeds from $4.9 billion in investment-grade green bonds to advance toward its near-term science-based target to become climate neutral by 2030 and improve the operational eco-efficiency of its business. As one of the top ten largest green bond issuers in the U.S., Equinix used the net proceeds to support 172 green building projects across 105 sites, 33 energy-efficiency projects, and two Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs").





Earlier this month Equinix executed a new PPA in Australia , signaling a broader industry goal of bringing additional clean power to a region where conditions have traditionally been more challenging for executing renewable energy projects. To date, Equinix has executed 21 PPAs across Australia, France, Iberia, the Nordics and the U.S., representing more than one gigawatt of clean energy once operational.

For the second year in a row, Equinix achieved the highest-ranking score of the CDP's prestigious 2023 "Climate Change A List," a leading environmental rating system focused on climate-related transparency and action. Equinix was also named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment , recognized for its sustainability advancements, innovative platform capabilities, and global expansion and ecosystem growth.1

__________________________________________



1.

IDC, "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Services 2023 Vendor Assessment," Doc # US49435022e, October 2023





Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, Equinix expects revenues to range between $2.127 and $2.147 billion, an increase of 1 - 2% over the previous quarter, or flat on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes lower non-recurring revenues related to significant xScale activity in Q4 2023 partly offset by a foreign currency benefit of $38 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $960 and $980 million, which includes a foreign currency benefit of $18 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA includes $5 million of integration costs related to acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $14 and $34 million.

For the full year of 2024, total revenues are expected to range between $8.793 and $8.893 billion, a 7 - 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 7 - 8% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis excluding the year-over-year impact of the power pass-through, and includes a foreign currency benefit of $127 million when compared to the prior Equinix guidance FX rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $4.089 and $4.169 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. This adjusted EBITDA includes approximately 160 basis points of margin benefit from improving operating leverage and power cost decreases, as well as a foreign currency benefit of $67 million when compared to the prior Equinix guidance FX rates. For the year, the company expects to incur $25 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $3.306 and $3.376 billion, a 9 - 12% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This AFFO guidance includes $25 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO per share is expected to range between $34.58 and $35.31, an 8 - 10% increase over the previous year on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance excludes any capital market activities the company may undertake in the future. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related costs, are expected to range between $2.570 and $2.800 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $210 and $230 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $50 and $90 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2024 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.10 to the Euro, $1.24 to the Pound, S$1.32 to the U.S. dollar, ¥141 to the U.S. dollar and A$1.47 to the U.S. dollar. The Q4 2023 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar is 21%, 10%, 8%, 5% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), gains (losses) on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX ) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of an IBX data center do not recur with respect to such data center, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to our initial investment throughout its useful life. Construction costs in future periods are primarily incurred with respect to additional IBX data centers. This is a trend we expect to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and the formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix deducts recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs and increased challenges to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to potential cybersecurity breaches; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Conso lidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Recurring revenues $



1,976,038

$



1,961,043

$



1,773,380

$



7,744,731

$



6,871,287 Non-recurring revenues 134,451

99,987

97,465

443,405

391,818 Revenues 2,110,489

2,061,030

1,870,845

8,188,136

7,263,105 Cost of revenues 1,091,776

1,068,991

970,700

4,227,658

3,751,501 Gross profit 1,018,713

992,039

900,145

3,960,478

3,511,604 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 217,603

212,506

207,233

855,796

786,560 General and administrative 448,849

403,890

400,183

1,654,042

1,498,701 Transaction costs 5,869

(775)

10,529

12,412

21,839 (Gain) loss on asset sales (24)

(3,933)

-

(5,046)

3,976 Total operating expenses 672,297

611,688

617,945

2,517,204

2,311,076 Income from operations 346,416

380,351

282,200

1,443,274

1,200,528 Interest and other expense:

















Interest income 28,225

23,111

18,462

94,227

36,268 Interest expense (103,183)

(101,385)

(94,200)

(402,022)

(356,337) Other expense (1,227)

(5,972)

(28,895)

(11,214)

(51,417) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 71

(360)

143

(35)

327 Total interest and other, net (76,114)

(84,606)

(104,490)

(319,044)

(371,159) Income before income taxes 270,302

295,745

177,710

1,124,230

829,369 Income tax expense (42,825)

(19,985)

(48,807)

(155,250)

(124,792) Net income 227,477

275,760

128,903

968,980

704,577 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 91

34

(140)

198

(232) Net income attributable to common shareholders $



227,568

$



275,794

$



128,763

$



969,178

$



704,345 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:











Basic net income per share $







2.41

$







2.94

$







1.39

$





10.35

$







7.69 Diluted net income per share $







2.40

$







2.93

$







1.39

$





10.31

$







7.67 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 94,268

93,683

92,573

93,615

91,569 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 94,667

94,168

92,752

94,009

91,828

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net income $



227,477

$



275,760

$



128,903

$



968,980

$



704,577 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

















Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) 479,754

(412,910)

796,716

249,981

(769,886) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (26,382)

25,685

(50,231)

(18,370)

40,543 Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) (217,345)

149,608

(379,960)

(131,883)

425,701 Net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans (112)

(119)

(42)

(462)

(101) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 235,915

(237,736)

366,483

99,266

(303,743) Comprehensive income, net of tax 463,392

38,024

495,386

1,068,246

400,834 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 91

34

(140)

198

(232) Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (22)

182

(12)

63

48 Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders $



463,461

$



38,240

$



495,234

$

1,068,507

$



400,650

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $







2,095,712

$







1,906,421 Accounts receivable, net 1,003,792

855,380 Other current assets 468,193

459,138 Assets held for sale -

84,316 Total current assets 3,567,697

3,305,255 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,600,833

16,649,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,448,890

1,427,950 Goodwill 5,737,122

5,654,217 Intangible assets, net 1,704,870

1,897,649 Other assets 1,591,312

1,376,137 Total assets $





32,650,724

$





30,310,742 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $







1,186,618

$







1,004,800 Accrued property, plant and equipment 398,216

281,347 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 130,745

139,538 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 138,657

151,420 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 7,705

9,847 Current portion of senior notes 998,580

- Other current liabilities 301,729

251,346 Total current liabilities 3,162,250

1,838,298 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,331,333

1,272,812 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,122,484

2,143,690 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 663,263

642,708 Senior notes, less current portion 12,062,346

12,109,539 Other liabilities 795,549

797,863 Total liabilities 20,137,225

18,804,910 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25,000

- Common stockholders' equity:





Common stock 95

93 Additional paid-in capital 18,595,664

17,320,017 Treasury stock (56,117)

(71,966) Accumulated dividends (8,694,647)

(7,317,570) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,290,117)

(1,389,446) Retained earnings 3,934,016

2,964,838 Total common stockholders' equity 12,488,894

11,505,966 Non-controlling interests (395)

(134) Total stockholders' equity 12,488,499

11,505,832 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $





32,650,724

$





30,310,742















Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,953

5,493 EMEA headcount 4,267

3,936 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,931

2,668 Total headcount 13,151

12,097

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Finance lease liabilities $











2,261,141

$













2,295,110







Term loans 641,931

618,028 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 29,037

34,527 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs, net 726

1,062 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 671,694

653,617







Senior notes 13,060,926

12,109,539 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 108,026

117,351 Total senior notes principal 13,168,952

12,226,890







Total debt principal outstanding $











16,101,787

$











15,175,617

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022





















Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $



227,477

$



275,760

$



128,903

$



968,980

$



704,577

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 462,367

466,613

438,492

1,843,665

1,739,374

Stock-based compensation 105,829

98,446

107,519

407,536

403,983

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,791

4,684

4,553

18,718

17,826

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (71)

360

(143)

35

(327)

Loss (gain) on asset sales (24)

(3,933)

-

(5,046)

3,976

Other items 15,788

12,776

44,880

58,030

67,298

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 49,358

(47,147)

(56,209)

(150,345)

(153,415)

Income taxes, net 10,692

(14,530)

(17,701)

4,107

(7,827)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 76,351

69,082

31,511

161,300

114,600

Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,624

39,977

36,171

138,704

149,094

Operating lease liabilities (27,575)

(33,654)

(34,586)

(126,539)

(132,831)

Other assets and liabilities 52,107

(83,259)

76,799

(102,550)

56,854 Net cash provided by operating activities 998,714

785,175

760,189

3,216,595

2,963,182 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (54,534)

(26,664)

(35,222)

(135,881)

(122,569)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired -

-

-

-

(964,010)

Real estate acquisitions (231,108)

(112,896)

(208,377)

(384,401)

(248,276)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (995,720)

(617,539)

(827,927)

(2,781,018)

(2,278,004)

Proceeds from asset sales -

4,682

-

76,936

249,906 Net cash used in investing activities (1,281,362)

(752,417)

(1,071,526)

(3,224,364)

(3,362,953) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from employee equity awards (115)

42,420

-

86,848

81,543

Proceeds from redeemable non-controlling interest -

-

-

25,000

-

Payment of dividend distributions (403,176)

(324,587)

(287,573)

(1,374,168)

(1,151,459)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs 432,876

-

-

733,651

796,018

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable -

-

-

-

676,850

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts -

336,853

-

902,092

1,193,688

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (50,822)

(31,629)

(36,394)

(148,913)

(134,202)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (576)

(2,133)

(1,714)

(6,132)

(587,941)

Repayment of senior notes -

-

-

-

-

Debt extinguishment costs -

-

-

-

-

Debt issuance costs 307

(2,982)

-

(6,932)

(17,731) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,506)

17,942

(325,681)

211,446

856,766 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,209

(35,027)

37,398

(15,616)

(98,201) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (261,945)

15,673

(599,620)

188,061

358,794 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,358,254

2,342,581

2,507,868

1,908,248

1,549,454 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $

2,096,309

$

2,358,254

$

1,908,248

$

2,096,309

$

1,908,248 Supplemental cash flow information:











Cash paid for taxes $



26,662

$



42,021

$



44,091

$



152,988

$



140,312 Cash paid for interest $



136,224

$



97,152

$



128,511

$



471,456

$



430,217





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)(1) $

(228,114)

$



59,422

$

(276,115)

$



128,112

$

(277,202)





















Adjusted free cash flow (2) $

2,994

$



172,318

$

(67,738)

$



512,513

$

935,084





















(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $



998,714

$



785,175

$



760,189

$

3,216,595

$

2,963,182

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (1,281,362)

(752,417)

(1,071,526)

(3,224,364)

(3,362,953)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 54,534

26,664

35,222

135,881

122,569

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $

(228,114)

$



59,422

$

(276,115)

$



128,112

$

(277,202)





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $

(228,114)

$



59,422

$

(276,115)

$



128,112

$

(277,202)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired -

-

-

-

964,010

Less real estate acquisitions 231,108

112,896

208,377

384,401

248,276

Adjusted free cash flow $

2,994

$



172,318

$



(67,738)

$



512,513

$



935,084

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Recurring revenues $ 1,976,038

$ 1,961,043

$ 1,773,380

$ 7,744,731

$ 6,871,287

Non-recurring revenues 134,451

99,987

97,465

443,405

391,818

Revenues (1) 2,110,489

2,061,030

1,870,845

8,188,136

7,263,105























Cash cost of revenues (2) 756,510

725,750

642,176

2,869,034

2,436,074

Cash gross profit (3) 1,353,979

1,335,280

1,228,669

5,319,102

4,827,031























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 147,084

138,879

140,697

567,514

506,609

Cash general and administrative

expenses (6) 286,438

260,470

249,232

1,049,747

950,722

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 433,522

399,349

389,929

1,617,261

1,457,331























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $

920,457

$

935,931

$

838,740

$ 3,701,841

$ 3,369,700























Cash gross margins (9) 64

%

65

%

66

%

65

%

66

%























Adjusted EBITDA

margins (10) 44

%

45

%

45

%

45

%

46

%























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) (31)

%

82

%

(107)

%

36

%

36

%























FFO (12) $

524,505

$

562,080

$

406,945

$ 2,129,977

$ 1,826,334























AFFO (13) (14) $

690,846

$

771,617

$

657,818

$ 3,018,518

$ 2,713,878























Basic FFO per share (15) $





5.56

$





6.00

$





4.40

$



22.75

$



19.94























Diluted FFO per share (15) $





5.54

$





5.97

$





4.39

$



22.66

$



19.89























Basic AFFO per share (15) $





7.33

$





8.24

$





7.11

$



32.24

$



29.64























Diluted AFFO per share(15) $





7.30

$





8.19

$





7.09

$



32.11

$



29.55











































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:























Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $

610,512

$

596,871

$

568,240

$ 2,365,049

$ 2,187,751

Interconnection 210,550

206,552

197,337

820,007

756,214

Managed infrastructure 65,024

63,356

59,244

249,779

218,499

Other 6,657

5,503

4,885

22,118

20,727

Recurring revenues 892,743

872,282

829,706

3,456,953

3,183,191

Non-recurring revenues 38,968

41,411

42,065

160,539

166,026

Revenues $

931,711

$

913,693

$

871,771

$ 3,617,492

$ 3,349,217























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $

540,935

$

538,256

$

450,480

$ 2,112,168

$ 1,744,121

Interconnection 79,619

78,795

66,710

307,337

268,398

Managed infrastructure 32,956

32,790

29,431

130,061

119,361

Other 23,816

23,283

23,882

98,591

75,449

Recurring revenues 677,326

673,124

570,503

2,648,157

2,207,329

Non-recurring revenues 73,840

35,590

31,208

189,697

135,875

Revenues $

751,166

$

708,714

$

601,711

$ 2,837,854

$ 2,343,204























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $

317,969

$

329,054

$

291,480

$ 1,288,844

$ 1,150,738

Interconnection 67,538

67,411

61,572

266,966

243,664

Managed infrastructure 17,191

17,484

17,819

71,833

77,646

Other 3,271

1,688

2,300

11,978

8,719

Recurring revenues 405,969

415,637

373,171

1,639,621

1,480,767

Non-recurring revenues 21,643

22,986

24,192

93,169

89,917

Revenues $

427,612

$

438,623

$

397,363

$ 1,732,790

$ 1,570,684























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,469,416

$ 1,464,181

$ 1,310,200

$ 5,766,061

$ 5,082,610

Interconnection 357,707

352,758

325,619

1,394,310

1,268,276

Managed infrastructure 115,171

113,630

106,494

451,673

415,506

Other 33,744

30,474

31,067

132,687

104,895

Recurring revenues 1,976,038

1,961,043

1,773,380

7,744,731

6,871,287

Non-recurring revenues 134,451

99,987

97,465

443,405

391,818

Revenues $ 2,110,489

$ 2,061,030

$ 1,870,845

$ 8,188,136

$ 7,263,105





















(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based

compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 1,091,776

$ 1,068,991

$

970,700

$ 4,227,658

$ 3,751,501

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (322,366)

(330,852)

(316,549)

(1,309,613)

(1,270,399)

Stock-based compensation expense (12,900)

(12,389)

(11,975)

(49,011)

(45,028)

Cash cost of revenues $

756,510

$

725,750

$

642,176

$ 2,869,034

$ 2,436,074























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:























Americas cash cost of revenues $

263,165

$

270,272

$

263,374

$ 1,045,526

$

994,389

EMEA cash cost of revenues 326,137

304,345

226,574

1,199,345

866,292

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 167,208

151,133

152,228

624,163

575,393

Cash cost of revenues $

756,510

$

725,750

$

642,176

$ 2,869,034

$ 2,436,074









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $

666,452

$

616,396

$

607,416

$ 2,509,838

$ 2,285,261

Depreciation and amortization expense (140,001)

(130,990)

(121,943)

(534,052)

(468,975)

Stock-based compensation expense (92,929)

(86,057)

(95,544)

(358,525)

(358,955)

Cash operating expense $

433,522

$

399,349

$

389,929

$ 1,617,261

$ 1,457,331





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation,

amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $

217,603

$

212,506

$

207,233

$

855,796

$

786,560

Depreciation and amortization expense (50,632)

(50,989)

(49,604)

(203,698)

(197,157)

Stock-based compensation expense (19,887)

(22,638)

(16,932)

(84,584)

(82,794)

Cash sales and marketing expense $

147,084

$

138,879

$

140,697

$

567,514

$

506,609





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation,

amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $

448,849

$

403,890

$

400,183

$ 1,654,042

$ 1,498,701

Depreciation and amortization expense (89,369)

(80,001)

(72,339)

(330,354)

(271,818)

Stock-based compensation expense (73,042)

(63,419)

(78,612)

(273,941)

(276,161)

Cash general and administrative expense $

286,438

$

260,470

$

249,232

$ 1,049,747

$

950,722





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $

257,581

$

238,524

$

214,560

$

958,270

$

833,053

EMEA cash SG&A 105,253

94,197

104,648

387,233

367,410

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 70,688

66,628

70,721

271,758

256,868

Cash SG&A $

433,522

$

399,349

$

389,929

$ 1,617,261

$ 1,457,331





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based

compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $

227,477

$

275,760

$

128,903

$

968,980

$

704,577

Income tax expense 42,825

19,985

48,807

155,250

124,792

Interest income (28,225)

(23,111)

(18,462)

(94,227)

(36,268)

Interest expense 103,183

101,385

94,200

402,022

356,337

Other expense 1,227

5,972

28,895

11,214

51,417

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (71)

360

(143)

35

(327)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 462,367

461,842

438,492

1,843,665

1,739,374

Stock-based compensation expense 105,829

98,446

107,519

407,536

403,983

Transaction costs 5,869

(775)

10,529

12,412

21,839

(Gain) loss on asset sales (24)

(3,933)

-

(5,046)

3,976

Adjusted EBITDA $

920,457

$

935,931

$

838,740

$ 3,701,841

$ 3,369,700























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas net income (loss) $



57,548

$



37,911

$

(67,580)

$



12,703

$



(584)

Americas income tax expense (benefit) (89,606)

19,897

(33,279)

22,818

42,587

Americas interest income (20,633)

(17,506)

(16,259)

(71,945)

(32,265)

Americas interest expense 87,827

86,691

83,363

342,690

316,934

Americas other (income) expense 50,797

(39,137)

104,539

24,752

(42,895)

Americas loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

-

198

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 251,276

251,855

237,919

999,832

932,892

Americas stock-based compensation expense 70,914

64,067

76,131

272,259

282,997

Americas transaction costs 2,923

1,054

9,003

7,064

17,950

Americas (gain) loss on asset sales (82)

65

-

3,523

3,961

Americas adjusted EBITDA $

410,964

$

404,897

$

393,837

$ 1,613,696

$ 1,521,775























EMEA net income $

174,108

$

125,992

$

195,224

$

651,057

$

477,808

EMEA income tax expense 49,560

-

16,531

49,560

16,650

EMEA interest income (3,903)

(2,730)

(1,251)

(12,045)

(2,530)

EMEA interest expense 4,530

3,931

2,675

17,167

5,698

EMEA other (income) expense (53,621)

42,284

(77,880)

(30,679)

77,705

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 124,536

125,613

116,097

497,924

459,098

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 21,271

20,958

18,840

82,575

73,294

EMEA transaction costs 3,238

(1,878)

253

4,286

2,016

EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales 58

(3,998)

-

(8,569)

(237)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $

319,777

$

310,172

$

270,489

$ 1,251,276

$ 1,109,502























Asia-Pacific net income (loss) $

(4,179)

$

111,857

$

1,259

$

305,220

$

227,353

Asia-Pacific income tax expense 82,871

88

65,555

82,872

65,555

Asia-Pacific interest income (3,689)

(2,875)

(952)

(10,237)

(1,473)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 10,826

10,763

8,162

42,165

33,705

Asia-Pacific other expense 4,051

2,825

2,236

17,141

16,607

Asia-Pacific (gain) loss on debt extinguishment (71)

360

(143)

35

(525)

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 86,555

84,374

84,476

345,909

347,384

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 13,644

13,421

12,548

52,702

47,692

Asia-Pacific transaction costs (292)

49

1,273

1,062

1,873

Asia-Pacific loss on asset sales -

-

-

-

252

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $

189,716

$

220,862

$

174,414

$

836,869

$

738,423





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.























Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 72

%

70

%

70

%

71

%

70

%

EMEA cash gross margins 57

%

57

%

62

%

58

%

63

%

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 61

%

66

%

62

%

64

%

63

%





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 44

%

44

%

45

%

45

%

45

%

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 43

%

44

%

45

%

44

%

47

%

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 44

%

50

%

44

%

48

%

47

%



(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental

revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $

920,457

$

935,931

$

838,740

$ 3,701,841

$ 3,369,700

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (935,931)

(901,170)

(870,916)

(3,369,700)

(3,144,384)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $

(15,474)

$

34,761

$

(32,176)

$

332,141

$

225,316























Revenues - current period $ 2,110,489

$ 2,061,030

$ 1,870,845

$ 8,188,136

$ 7,263,105

Less revenues - prior period (2,061,030)

(2,018,408)

(1,840,659)

(7,263,105)

(6,635,537)

Revenue growth $

49,459

$

42,622

$

30,186

$

925,031

$

627,568























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (31)

%

82

%

(107)

%

36

%

36

%





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation

and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling

interests' share of these items.























Net income $

227,477

$

275,760

$

128,903

$

968,980

$

704,577

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 91

34

(140)

198

(232)

Net income attributable to common shareholders 227,568

275,794

128,763

969,178

704,345

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 289,747

284,760

274,625

1,141,861

1,104,787

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property 1,642

(3,480)

437

1,898

7,134

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,548

5,006

3,120

17,040

10,068

FFO attributable to common shareholders $

524,505

$

562,080

$

406,945

$ 2,129,977

$ 1,826,334





















(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion,

stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue

adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment,

an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for

unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

FFO attributable to common shareholders $

524,505

$

562,080

$

406,945

$ 2,129,977

$ 1,826,334

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment 507

(481)

6,975

3,910

17,745

Straight-line rent expense adjustment (5,952)

6,323

1,585

12,164

16,263

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 4,792

4,684

4,553

18,719

17,826

Contract cost adjustment (16,349)

(9,835)

(17,380)

(46,601)

(52,888)

Stock-based compensation expense 105,829

98,446

107,519

407,536

403,983

Stock-based charitable contributions -

-

34,974

2,543

49,013

Non-real estate depreciation expense 121,852

125,882

111,342

494,214

426,666

Amortization expense 51,864

52,297

51,438

209,063

204,755

Accretion expense (1,096)

(1,097)

1,086

(1,473)

3,166

Recurring capital expenditures (105,150)

(51,736)

(80,047)

(218,287)

(188,885)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (71)

360

(143)

35

(327)

Transaction costs 5,869

(775)

10,529

12,412

21,839

Impairment charges (1) -

1,518

-

1,518

1,815

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) 1,462

(16,719)

19,806

(12,133)

(31,165)

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,784

670

(1,364)

4,921

(2,262)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $

690,846

$

771,617

$

657,818

$ 3,018,518

$ 2,713,878























(1)

Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above. (14) Below is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $

920,457

$

935,931

$

838,740

$ 3,701,841

$ 3,369,700

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (74,958)

(78,274)

(75,738)

(307,795)

(320,069)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 4,792

4,684

4,553

18,719

17,826

Income tax expense (42,825)

(19,985)

(48,807)

(155,250)

(124,792)

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) 1,462

(16,719)

19,806

(12,133)

(31,165)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment (5,952)

6,323

1,585

12,164

16,263

Stock-based charitable contributions -

-

34,974

2,543

49,013

Contract cost adjustment (16,349)

(9,835)

(17,380)

(46,601)

(52,888)

Installation revenue adjustment 507

(481)

6,975

3,910

17,745

Recurring capital expenditures (105,150)

(51,736)

(80,047)

(218,287)

(188,885)

Other expense (1,227)

(5,972)

(28,895)

(11,214)

(51,417)

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property 1,642

(3,480)

437

1,898

7,134

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 8,423

5,710

1,615

22,159

7,574

Adjustments for impairment charges (1) -

1,518

-

1,518

1,815

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets 24

3,933

-

5,046

(3,976)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $

690,846

$

771,617

$

657,818

$ 3,018,518

$ 2,713,878























(1)

Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above. (15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common shareholders is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 94,268

93,683

92,573

93,615

91,569

Effect of dilutive securities:



















Employee equity awards 399

485

179

394

259

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 94,667

94,168

92,752

94,009

91,828























Basic FFO per share $





5.56

$





6.00

$





4.40

$



22.75

$



19.94

Diluted FFO per share $





5.54

$





5.97

$





4.39

$



22.66

$



19.89























Basic AFFO per share $





7.33

$





8.24

$





7.11

$



32.24

$



29.64

Diluted AFFO per share $





7.30

$





8.19

$





7.09

$



32.11

$



29.55

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.