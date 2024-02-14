ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Revenue Growth Drives Double-Digit Increase to Earnings in Fourth Quarter and Full Year ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL ) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights (All comparisons against the fourth quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.)

Revenues increased 14% to $754 million. Organic revenues* increased over 7% and acquisition-related revenue increased approximately 7%.



Operating income increased 16% to $139 million. Operating margin increased 30 basis points to 18.4% of revenue. Adjusted operating income* increased 20% to $144 million. Adjusted operating income margin* increased 100 basis points to 19.1% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA* increased 14% to $167 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 22.1%, flat versus last year due to lower non-operational gains included in other income associated with vehicle and property sales.



Net income increased 29% to $109 million. Adjusted net income* increased 20% to $101 million.



EPS increased 29% to $0.22 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS* increased 24% to $0.21 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow increased 24% to $153 million. During the quarter, the Company invested $18 million in acquisitions, $11 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $73 million. 2023 Full Year Highlights (All comparisons against the full year 2022 unless otherwise noted.)

Revenues increased 14% to $3.1 billion. Organic revenues* increased over 8% while acquisition-related revenue increased nearly 6%.



Operating income increased 18% to $583 million. Operating margin increased 70 basis points to 19.0% of revenue. Adjusted operating income* increased 22% to $604 million. Adjusted operating income margin* increased 140 basis points to 19.7%. Adjusted EBITDA* increased 18% to $698 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 22.7%, up 70 basis points.



Net income increased 18% to $435 million. Adjusted net income* increased 19% to $439 million.



EPS increased 19% to $0.89 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS* increased 20% to $0.90 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow increased 13% to $528 million. For the full year, the Company invested $367 million in acquisitions, $32 million in capital expenditures, paid dividends totaling $264 million and repurchased $300 million of its stock. *Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure. 2024 Outlook For 2024, the Company anticipates:

The underlying health of core pest control markets, as well as Rollins' ongoing commitment to operational execution, should support another year of strong organic growth, further complemented by a strategic and disciplined approach to acquisitions.



A focus on pricing, ongoing modernization efforts, and a culture of continuous improvement should support healthy incremental margins.

Compounding cash flow and strong balance sheet should continue to enable a balanced capital allocation strategy. Management Commentary "Our team delivered a strong finish in the fourth quarter as we achieved record revenue and a healthy margin profile for the full year," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "Organic growth remains strong while we continue to be active on the acquisition front. As we look to 2024, demand for our services is solid and our pipeline for acquisitions is robust. We are well positioned for continued growth and remain focused on continuous improvement initiatives to enhance profitability across our business" Mr. Gahlhoff added. "It was encouraging to see the strong quarterly and full year growth in revenue, cash flow and profitability. We delivered double-digit revenue and cash flow growth, as well a 70 basis point improvement in operating margins for 2023," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. "Additionally, we continued to execute a balanced capital allocation program, deploying nearly $1 billion of capital in 2023, with a focus on investing for growth while returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend and share repurchases," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three and Twelve Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,









Variance









Variance (in thousands, except per share data and margins) 2023

2022

$ %

2023

2022

$ % GAAP Metrics

























Revenues $ 754,086

$ 661,390

$

92,696 14.0

%

$

3,073,278

$

2,695,823

$

377,455 14.0

% Gross profit (1) $ 383,781

$ 333,777

$

50,004 15.0

%

$

1,603,407

$

1,387,424

$

215,983 15.6

% Gross profit margin (1) 50.9

%

50.5

%

40 bps



52.2

%

51.5

%

70 bps

Operating income $ 139,073

$ 119,916

$

19,157 16.0

%

$

583,226

$

493,388

$

89,838 18.2

% Operating income margin 18.4

%

18.1

%

30 bps



19.0

%

18.3

%

70 bps

Net income $ 108,803

$

84,269

$

24,534 29.1

%

$

434,957

$

368,599

$

66,358 18.0

% EPS $



0.22

$



0.17

$



0.05 29.4

%

$



0.89

$



0.75

$



0.14 18.7

% Operating cash flow $ 152,825

$ 123,392

$

29,433 23.9

%

$

528,366

$

465,930

$

62,436 13.4

%



























Non-GAAP Metrics

























Adjusted operating income (2) $ 144,339

$ 119,916

$

24,423 20.4

%

$

604,217

$

493,388

$

110,829 22.5

% Adjusted operating margin (2) 19.1

%

18.1

%

100 bps



19.7

%

18.3

%

140 bps

Adjusted net income (2) $ 101,226

$

84,269

$

16,957 20.1

%

$

439,080

$

368,599

$

70,481 19.1

% Adjusted EPS (2) $



0.21

$



0.17

$



0.04 23.5

%

$



0.90

$



0.75

$



0.15 20.0

% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 166,676

$ 145,946

$

20,730 14.2

%

$

697,958

$

592,881

$

105,077 17.7

% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 22.1

%

22.1

%

0 bps



22.7

%

22.0

%

70 bps

Free cash flow (2) $ 141,639

$ 115,685

$

25,954 22.4

%

$

495,901

$

435,302

$

60,599 13.9

%



(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.

Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 19,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Fox Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting

.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release and on our earnings call contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties concerning the business and financial results of Rollins, Inc. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. The words "may," "should," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "project," "estimate," "focus," "plan," "continue," "likely," "design," "strategies," "outlook," "trend," the negative of such terms and different forms thereof (e.g., different tenses or number or principle parts, as well as gerunds and other parts of speech such as adjectives, adverbs and nouns derived therefrom), and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's belief that: the underlying health of core pest control markets as well as Rollins' ongoing commitment to operational execution, further complemented by a strategic and disciplined approach to acquisitions, will support another year of strong organic growth, that organic growth remains strong, the Company will continue to focus on a strategic and disciplined approach to acquisitions, the Company's focus on pricing, modernization efforts and a culture of continuous improvement should support healthy incremental margins, the Company's compounding cash flow and strong balance sheet should continue to enable a balanced capital allocation strategy, the demand for the Company's services is solid, the Company's pipeline for acquisitions remains robust, the Company remains well positioned for continued growth, and the Company is focused on continuous improvement initiatives that will enhance profitability.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to control, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of Part I and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and may also be described from time to time in our other reports filed with the SEC. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at . Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13743546. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $





103,825

$





95,346 Trade receivables, net 178,214

155,759 Financed receivables, short-term, net 37,025

33,618 Materials and supplies 33,383

29,745 Other current assets 54,192

34,151 Total current assets 406,639

348,619 Equipment and property, net 126,661

128,046 Goodwill 1,070,310

846,704 Intangibles, net 545,734

418,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets 323,390

277,355 Financed receivables, long-term, net 75,909

63,523 Other assets 46,817

39,033 Total assets $



2,595,460

$



2,122,028 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 49,200

42,796 Accrued insurance – current 46,807

39,534 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 114,355

99,251 Unearned revenues 172,380

158,092 Operating lease liabilities – current 92,203

84,543 Current portion of long-term debt -

15,000 Other current liabilities 101,744

54,568 Total current liabilities 576,689

493,784 Accrued insurance, less current portion 48,060

38,350 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 233,369

196,888 Long-term debt 490,776

39,898 Other long-term accrued liabilities 90,999

85,911 Total liabilities 1,439,893

854,831 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 484,080

492,448 Retained earnings and other equity 671,487

774,749 Total stockholders' equity 1,155,567

1,267,197 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $



2,595,460

$



2,122,028

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 REVENUES













Customer services $





754,086

$





661,390

$





3,073,278

$





2,695,823 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 370,305

327,613

1,469,871

1,308,399 Sales, general and administrative 218,565

190,828

915,233

802,710 Restructuring costs -

-

5,196

- Depreciation and amortization 26,143

23,033

99,752

91,326 Total operating expenses 615,013

541,474

2,490,052

2,202,435 OPERATING INCOME 139,073

119,916

583,226

493,388 Interest expense, net 8,258

344

19,055

2,638 Other income, net (15,860)

(2,997)

(22,086)

(8,167) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 146,675

122,569

586,257

498,917 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 37,872

38,300

151,300

130,318 NET INCOME $





108,803

$







84,269

$





434,957

$





368,599 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $









0.22

$









0.17

$









0.89

$









0.75 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 483,922

492,344

489,949

492,300 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,112

492,457

490,130

492,413 DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE $









0.15

$









0.13

$









0.54

$









0.43

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $





108,803

$





84,269

$





434,957

$





368,599 Depreciation and amortization 26,143

23,033

99,752

91,326 Change in working capital and other operating activities 17,879

16,090

(6,343)

6,005 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,825

123,392

528,366

465,930 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17,542)

(8,770)

(366,854)

(119,188) Capital expenditures (11,186)

(7,707)

(32,465)

(30,628) Other investing activities, net 18,167

5,714

26,424

15,675 Net cash used in investing activities (10,561)

(10,763)

(372,895)

(134,141) FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net debt (repayments) borrowings (106,000)

(70,000)

438,000

(100,000) Payment of dividends (72,543)

(63,982)

(264,348)

(211,618) Other financing activities, net (4,620)

(5,750)

(323,072)

(24,399) Net cash used in financing activities (183,163)

(139,732)

(149,420)

(336,017) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,477

572

2,428

(5,727) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $





(38,422)

$





(26,531)

$







8,479

$







(9,955)

















APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted incremental EBITDA margin, and free cash flow in this earnings release. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less the revenue from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenue from divested businesses. Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures those expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control and restructuring costs related to restructuring and workforce reduction plans. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by adding back to net income charges for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as well as those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control, restructuring costs related to restructuring and workforce reduction plans, and gains on the sale of businesses. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back those acquisition-related expenses, restructuring costs, and gains on the sale of businesses to the GAAP measures and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses and/or gains. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin, and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Management also uses organic revenues and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,









Variance









Variance

2023

2022

$

%

2023

2022

$

% Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin































Operating income $

139,073

$

119,916









$

583,226

$

493,388







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 5,266

-









15,795

-







Restructuring costs (2) -

-









5,196

-







Adjusted operating income $

144,339

$

119,916

24,423

20.4

$

604,217

$

493,388

110,829

22.5 Revenues $

754,086

$

661,390









$

3,073,278

$

2,695,823







Operating income margin 18.4

%

18.1

%









19.0

%

18.3

%







Adjusted operating margin 19.1

%

18.1

%









19.7

%

18.3

%







































Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS































Net income $

108,803

$

84,269









$

434,957

$

368,599







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 5,266

-









15,795

-







Restructuring costs (2) -

-









5,196

-







Gain on sale of businesses (3) (15,450)

-









(15,450)

-







Tax impact of adjustments (4) 2,607

-









(1,418)

-







Adjusted net income $

101,226

$

84,269

16,957

20.1

$

439,080

$

368,599

70,481

19.1 EPS - basic and diluted $



0.22

$



0.17









$



0.89

$



0.75







Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 0.01

-









0.03

-







Restructuring costs (2) -

-









0.01

-







Gain on sale of businesses (3) (0.03)

-









(0.03)

-







Tax impact of adjustments (4) 0.01

-









-

-







Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (5) $



0.21

$



0.17

0.04

23.5

$



0.90

$



0.75

0.15

20.0 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 483,922

492,344









489,949

492,300







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,112

492,457









490,130

492,413







































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin































Net income $

108,803

$

84,269









$

434,957

$

368,599







Depreciation and amortization 26,143

23,033









99,752

91,326







Interest expense, net 8,258

344









19,055

2,638







Provision for income taxes 37,872

38,300









151,300

130,318







EBITDA $

181,076

$

145,946

35,130

24.1

$

705,064

$

592,881

112,183

18.9 Fox acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,050

-









3,148

-







Restructuring costs (2) -

-









5,196

-







Gain on sale of businesses (3) (15,450)

-









(15,450)

-







Adjusted EBITDA $

166,676

$

145,946

20,730

14.2

$

697,958

$

592,881

105,077

17.7 Revenues $

754,086

$

661,390

92,696





$

3,073,278

$

2,695,823

377,455



EBITDA margin 24.0

%

22.1

%









22.9

%

22.0

%







Incremental EBITDA margin







37.9

%













29.7

%



Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.1

%

22.1

%









22.7

%

22.0

%







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







22.4

%













27.8

%



































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow































Net cash provided by operating activities $

152,825

$

123,392









$

528,366

$

465,930







Capital expenditures (11,186)

(7,707)









(32,465)

(30,628)







Free cash flow $

141,639

$

115,685

25,954

22.4

$

495,901

$

435,302

60,599

13.9



(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of certain intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisition of Fox Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired company is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.



(2) Restructuring costs consist of costs primarily related to severance and benefits paid to employees pursuant to restructuring and workforce reduction plans.

(3) Represents the gain on the sale of certain non-core businesses.

(4) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.

(5) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total non-GAAP EPS calculations due to rounding.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,









Variance









Variance

2023

2022 (6)

$

%

2023

2022 (6)

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues































Revenues $ 754,086

$ 661,390

92,696

14.0

$

3,073,278

$

2,695,823

377,455

14.0 Revenues from acquisitions (45,646)

-

(45,646)

-

(159,919)

-

(159,919)

- Revenues of divestitures -

(1,474)

1,474

-

-

(1,474)

1,474

- Organic revenues $ 708,440

$ 659,916

48,524

7.3

$

2,913,359

$

2,694,349

219,010

8.2































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues































Residential revenues $ 340,469

$ 289,299

51,170

17.7

$

1,409,872

$

1,207,089

202,783

16.8 Residential revenues from acquisitions (38,410)

-

(38,410)

-

(129,476)

-

(129,476)

- Residential revenues of divestitures -

(958)

958

-

-

(958)

958

- Residential organic revenues $ 302,059

$ 288,341

13,718

4.7

$

1,280,396

$

1,206,131

74,265

6.2































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues































Commercial revenues $ 256,704

$ 232,101

24,603

10.6

$

1,024,176

$

920,625

103,551

11.2 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (4,417)

-

(4,417)

-

(15,105)

-

(15,105)

- Commercial revenues of divestitures -

(516)

516

-

-

(516)

516

- Commercial organic revenues $ 252,287

$ 231,585

20,702

8.9

$

1,009,071

$

920,109

88,962

9.7































Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues































Termite and ancillary revenues $ 147,868

$ 130,404

17,464

13.4

$

605,533

$

535,494

70,039

13.1 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (2,819)

-

(2,819)

-

(15,338)

-

(15,338)

- Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 145,049

$ 130,404

14,645

11.2

$

590,195

$

535,494

54,701

10.2



(6) Subsequent to the issuance of the Company's 2022 financial statements, management determined that certain immaterial reclassifications within the product and service offerings were required for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Revenues classified by significant product and service offerings for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 have been restated from the amounts previously reported to correct the classification of such revenues. There was no impact on our consolidated statements of income, financial position, or cash flows.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,









Variance









Variance

2022 (6)

2021 (6)

$

%

2022 (6)

2021 (6)

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues































Revenues $ 661,390

$ 600,343

61,047

10.2

$

2,695,823

$

2,424,300

271,523

11.2 Revenues from acquisitions (19,743)

-

(19,743)

-

(81,490)

-

(81,490)

- Organic revenues $ 641,647

$ 600,343

41,304

6.9

$

2,614,333

$

2,424,300

190,033

7.8































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues































Residential revenues $ 289,299

$ 267,112

22,187

8.3

$

1,207,089

$

1,099,360

107,729

9.8 Residential revenues from acquisitions (11,057)

-

(11,057)

-

(46,873)

-

(46,873)

- Residential organic revenues $ 278,242

$ 267,112

11,130

4.2

$

1,160,216

$

1,099,360

60,856

5.5































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues































Commercial revenues $ 232,101

$ 212,146

19,955

9.4

$

920,625

$

834,624

86,001

10.3 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (3,855)

-

(3,855)

-

(13,713)

-

(13,713)

- Commercial organic revenues $ 228,246

$ 212,146

16,100

7.6

$

906,912

$

834,624

72,288

8.7































Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues































Termite and ancillary revenues $ 130,404

$ 114,014

16,390

14.4

$

535,494

$

464,043

71,451

15.4 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (4,831)

-

(4,831)

-

(20,904)

-

(20,904)

- Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 125,573

$ 114,014

11,559

10.2

$

514,590

$

464,043

50,547

10.9

