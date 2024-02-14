Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Announces Tax Character Of Distributions For Calendar Year 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“OCSL” or the“Company”) today announced the tax character of the Company's 2023 common stock distributions.

The amounts shown in the table below represent the accounting of the Company's 2023 distributions. This information supersedes any estimated information you may have received during the year.

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution Per Share % Taxable (1) % Non-Dividends (2) % Qualified Dividends % Non-Qualified Dividends % Long-Term Capital Gains % Interest – Related Dividends (3) 3/15/2023 3/31/2023 $0.55 100% 0% 0% 100% 0% 96.91% 6/15/2023 6/30/2023 $0.55 100% 0% 0% 100% 0% 88.69% 9/15/2023 9/30/2023 $0.55 100% 0% 0% 100% 0% 89.39% 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.55 100% 0% 0% 100% 0% 86.88% 12/15/2023 12/29/2023 $0.07 100% 0% 0% 100% 0% 86.88% (1) Taxable ordinary income. (2) Return of capital/non-dividend distributions. (3) Percentage of qualified and non-qualified dividends which are Interest-Related Dividends in accordance with IRC Section 871(k), that may be exempt from U.S. withholding tax when distributed to non-U.S. stockholders.

For tax purposes, the Company is a regulated investment company (“RIC”) and is permitted to designate the portion of distributions paid that consist of interest-related dividends (also referred to as qualified interest income, or "QII") and short-term capital gains which are thus exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. shareholders with proper documentation.

Distributions that were reinvested through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan are treated, for tax purposes, as if they had been paid in cash. Therefore, stockholders who participate in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan should also refer to the above table.

This notice is not intended to constitute tax, legal, investment or other professional advice. Stockholders should be aware that tax treatment is subject to change by law in the future or retroactively. This is general information and should not be relied upon without consulting your tax advisor.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit OCSL's website at .

