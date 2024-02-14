Sovos Brands Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO) will announce the results of its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 after market close. The press release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at sovosbrands. Due to the pending merger with Campbell Soup Company, Sovos Brands will not host a conference call to discuss the results.



About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on building disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company's product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao's, Michael Angelo's and noosa. All Sovos Brands' products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit

