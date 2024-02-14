Rxsight, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 28, 2024 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) - RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The company's management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Participants may register for the call here and listen through a live and archived webcast of the event available for one year at . While not required, it is recommended that participants join ten minutes prior to the event start time to ensure the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Instructions are provided (including a dial-in option).

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .

