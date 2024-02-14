Westwood Holdings Group Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported fourth quarter earnings. Significant items include:



SmallCap Value, Select Equity, High Alpha, Dividend Select, Enhanced Balanced, Total Return, Alternative Income and Select Income strategies all beat their primary benchmarks.

Strong investment performance came from Income Opportunity, Alternative Income, SmallCap Value, High Income and Total Return all posting top quartile rankings, and Westwood Salient Select Income posted a top decile ranking.

Quarterly revenues totaled $23.2 million versus the third quarter's $21.9 million and $20.5 million a year ago. Comprehensive income of $2.6 million compared with $3.4 million in the third quarter and a net loss of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $5.2 million for the quarter compared with $6.3 million in the third quarter and a loss of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Our annual comprehensive income totaled $9.5 million versus a net loss of $4.6 million for the previous year, and included $5.3 million after taxes of life insurance proceeds and contingent consideration fair value adjustments, both for Salient.

Westwood held $53.1 million in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2023, up $4.6 million from September 30, 2023. Stockholders' equity totaled $120.4 million as of December 31, 2023 and we continue to have no debt. We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on April 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2024.

Brian Casey, Westwood's CEO, commented, "Several of our strategies produced excellent results for our clients in the fourth quarter by delivering top quartile performance. Several SmidCap Value wins in the fourth quarter will be funded shortly and our new business pipeline is growing nicely. Advisors in the intermediary space are definitely taking more meetings and they had a very busy January. Our wealth business has made several key hires and is showing continuous progress in improving efficiency and generating better margins. We are excited for the year ahead and look forward to offering clients a new set of capabilities, combining active asset allocation with passive investment solutions, delivered by the creative and highly experienced Managed Investment Solutions team that has just joined Westwood."

Revenues of $23.2 million increased $2.8 million from 2022's fourth quarter thanks to higher average assets under management ("AUM") following the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business in November 2022 and the acquisition of Broadmark Asset Management in early 2023. Revenues rose $1.3 million versus the third quarter on higher performance fees.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $16.6 billion at year end, consisting of AUM of $15.5 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $1.1 billion.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.6 million compared to $4.4 million in the third quarter reflecting receipt of life insurance proceeds in the third quarter and higher income taxes in the fourth quarter, partially offset by higher revenues. Diluted EPS of $0.32 compared to $0.41 per share for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $5.2 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to the third quarter's $6.3 million, or $0.77 per share.

Fourth quarter net income of $2.6 million compared to last year's fourth quarter net loss of $3.1 million due to higher revenues and lower acquisition expenses, partially offset by higher employee expenses and income taxes. Diluted EPS of $0.32 compared with $(0.40) per share for 2022's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings (Loss) of $5.2 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $(0.7) million, or $(0.09) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

2023 net income of $10.6 million compared to 2022's net loss of $4.6 million thanks to higher revenues, life insurance proceeds, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and lower acquisition expenses, partially offset by higher costs for employee compensation, information technology, and general and administrative activities following the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business in late 2022. Diluted EPS was $1.17 per share compared with $(0.59) per share for 2022. Economic EPS of $2.55 compared with $0.45 in 2022.

Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures that are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, please register here:

After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: :

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities including U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Tactical Absolute Return, Energy & Real Assets and Income Alternatives. In addition, the firm has recently begun to add capabilities in Managed Investment Solutions and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Westwood's strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; our stockholder rights agreement may make it more difficult for others to obtain control over us, even if it would be beneficial to our stockholders; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; in addition to our stockholder rights agreement, our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; our relationships with investment consulting firms; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(214) 756-6900

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)