Colonial Flag Proves The Power Of American Small Businesses With Massive Flag For Super Bowl National Anthem

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where big corporations often dominate headlines, Colonial Flag , a family-run business in Sandy, Utah, has emerged as a beacon of American entrepreneurship by creating the flag displayed during the Super Bowl national anthem.Over four decades ago, within the walls of a humble garage, a vision took root that would one day unfurl on the global stage. Today, Colonial Flag stands as a testament to the enduring power and relevance of small, family-owned businesses in America.Their recent 75x150 foot American flag, a sprawling 11,250 square feet, took center stage at Super Bowl LVIII when Reba McEntire performed the national anthem. But this is not the company's first supermassive flag. For years, Colonial Flag has been creating these staggering displays for professional sports games and other major events, including colossal 150x300 foot flags large enough to fill an entire football field.Jacob Swenson, the Chief Operating Officer, reflects on seeing his team's work displayed on the biggest stage in sports.“Especially during the anthem where everyone in the whole stadium is all on the same team for a minute there...it makes you feel proud of the work that we do here,” Swenson muses. This sentiment echoes the ethos of the company – a blend of skill, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to their craft.“It's a lot of fabric, a lot of sewing,” Swenson says, encapsulating the painstaking effort behind each creation. The pride is palpable as he speaks of their talented employees whose ingenuity and precision breathe life into these mammoth tasks.Colonial Flag has a history with Las Vegas and the stadium where their work was showcased, going back to creating a full-scale vinyl mockup of the field used in groundbreaking back in 2017. But, their success story extends beyond the Super Bowl. Their flags have graced several major sporting events, including the NFC Championship Game and the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game.In a world where small businesses face a myriad of challenges, Colonial Flag showcases how a small family business from Utah can make a significant impact, uniting millions and representing the country on some of the world's most prominent stages. Their story is a testament to the enduring power of small, family-run businesses in America.

