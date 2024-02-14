The Pirates Of The Oil Platform By Ali Jawdat, A Time-Infused Tale, Released Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ali Jawdat's captivating book“The Pirates of the Oil Platform,” blends the modern search for crude oil with 17th-century pirates' thrilling high seas adventures. Readers will love the novel. This epic time travel story follows the heroic pirate Captain Henry, whose days are numbered, and the modern crew struggling in the oil industry. The journey reveals Captain Henry's past and current crew members' lives. A mysterious time machine allows Jawdat to blend these worlds seamlessly into a captivating and thought-provoking story.



The story takes place on a massive oil platform in the ocean. Crew works long hours to recover the planet's life-sustaining fluids. The story revolves around this. In this suspenseful tale of ambition, greed, and survival, modern technology and harsh working conditions contrast. Contrast sets the plot. The book features many characters, including Ethan, a mysterious villager with a secret that could change history, and Danny, a skilled crew chief.



Captain Henry, an adventurous pirate, is in danger of losing his way of life due to resource depletion in the 17th century. Transitioning from the sixteenth to the seventeenth century is smooth. The mysterious Ethan discovers a time machine that can take Captain Henry and his company to the future, where many opportunities await. When things get worse, this becomes clear.



In“The Pirates of the Oil Platform,” tradition and progress, generosity and greed, and the allure of the unknown are explored in a rich tapestry. Talented writer Ali Jawdat creates captivating stories. He uses science fiction and history to study human evolution.



This captivating story came from Ali Jawdat's lifelong love of science fiction movies, especially“The Time Machine.”



He wrote a captivating story because he was interested in time travel and wanted to connect historical periods.



About the Author:

Ali Jawdat, hailing from the Middle East, is a devoted enthusiast of science fiction, with a particular penchant for cinematic gems like“The Time Machine.” His debut novel,“The Pirates of the Oil Platform,” is a testament to his imaginative prowess and the seamless blending of historical epochs. Jawdat's narrative prowess invites readers to embark on an enthralling journey through time, exploring the complexities of human nature in the face of technological and societal evolution.



Ali Jawdat,"The Pirates of the Oil Platform", is now available

