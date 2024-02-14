Founder Of Self Love Day Danni Benson Celebrates Self Love Day With Elementary School Children In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Self- Love, Self-Care and Self- Love Day is Everyday

Founder Self Love Day Danni Benson, Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, Vanessa B. Streeter, Retha Fernanadez

Founder Self-Love Day Danni Benson Receives Proclamation for Self-Love Day from Suffolk County Executive of New York Steve Bellone

This past Self-Love Day, a group of dedicated individuals, including renowned mental health advocate Founder of Self-Love Day Danni Benson celebrate with kids.

- Danni BensonNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This past Self-Love Day, a group of dedicated individuals, including renowned mental health advocate and founder of Self-Love Day Danni Benson, New York State Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, Vanessa B. Streeter, Retha Fernandez, Theresa Sanders, Bishop Earnest Edward Robinson II, Dr. Laquetta Solomon and Daryl Matthews came together to celebrate Self Love Day at La Francis L. Harriman Elementary School. This event marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote mental health awareness and self-love, particularly among young people.Self Love Day, conceived by Danni Benson and supported by Kimberly Jean-Pierre, was officially proclaimed in New York State in February 13, 2020 thanks to their collaborative efforts. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing self-esteem and mental well-being, especially in our youth.The celebration commenced with a heartwarming gathering of second graders at La Francis L. Harriman Elementary School, where they were treated to words of encouragement, affirmation, and validation from the event's participants. The atmosphere was filled with love and positivity as the scholars absorbed the empowering messages shared with them. Danni Benson received a Certificate of Appreciation by Town of Babylon Supervisor Richard R. Schaffer."We are immensely grateful to the Wyandanch school district for their enthusiastic support and partnership in bringing Self Love Day to fruition," expressed Danni Benson, the driving force behind the initiative. "Witnessing the impact of our collective efforts on the hearts and minds of these young scholars reaffirms the importance of instilling self-love and resilience from an early age."The significance of Self Love Day was further underscored by the official proclamations it received from Nassau Executive of New York Bruce Blakeman and Suffolk County Executive of New York Steve Bellone. These proclamations recognize the invaluable contributions of Danni Benson championing mental health advocacy and empowering individuals to prioritize self-care and self-love."Danni Benson's tireless advocacy efforts have not only garnered recognition but have also catalyzed meaningful change in our communities," remarked Assemblywoman of New York Kimberly Jean-Pierre. "Self Love Day serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging individuals of all ages to prioritize their mental well-being and embrace the power of self-love."Beyond the accolades and proclamations, Danni Benson's impact extends to grassroots initiatives aimed at fostering self-love and mental well-being among youth. Through events like Self Love Day at elementary schools, Danni Benson creates opportunities for children to cultivate positive self-esteem and resilience."We believe that by nurturing self-love and mental well-being in our youth, we can empower them to navigate life's challenges with confidence and compassion," stated Danni Benson. "Our commitment to promoting mental health awareness is unwavering, and we will continue to advocate for the well-being of individuals across all walks of life."As we are celebrating Valentines Day which is a day of outward love lets not forget that Self-Love Day which is the impact of inward love. Self Love Day is everyday. Danni Benson has champion the mental health space for decades with Self Love Day which has a profound impact on our communities. Let us reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing mental health and self-care every day. Together, we can create a world where every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered to embrace their authentic selves. Danni Benson is the founder of Self-Love Day and owns the USPTO trademark for Self Love Day.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact I'm Proud of You Sis at 6466999498

