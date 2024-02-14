Zakipoint Health Inc., Vālenz® Health Partner On Video Series:“Rewriting The Book: The Health Plan Of The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The series spotlights the CEOs as together they offer insightful approaches, tools and resources for a reimagined health plan option that feels better.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- zakipoint Health and Vālenz® Health have partnered on the production of an eight-chapter video series, designed to reset expectations for what a health plan should be for employers and their employees.

Titled“Rewriting the Book: The Health Plan of the Future,” the series spotlights zakipoint Health CEO Ramesh Kumar and Vālenz® Health CEO Rob Gelb and as together they offer insightful approaches, tools and resources for a reimagined health plan option that feels better – and operates more efficiently and effectively than what's available today.

“The rising trajectory of healthcare costs is not sustainable, and the lack of transparency into a complex healthcare system only serves to drive confusion about how to make the right decisions,” Gelb said.“That sparked our series of discussions on enabling a true health plan that optimizes the cost, quality and utilization of healthcare for everyone while boosting member satisfaction, and we are excited to now share it.”

The series of 2-minute videos covers actionable information about key topics including transparency, empowering members to make the right choices as consumers, rethinking contracts and networks, balancing the equation of cost, quality and utilization, and more. New chapters will be released weekly through March on the zakipoint Health and Vālenz® Health LinkedIn pages, ending with a final chapter-by-chapter review by Kumar and Gelb.

In September 2023, zakipoint Health and Vālenz® Health announced their collaboration on a digital front door to care called zConnect – a mobile app that engages members and enhances access to key healthcare data including cost and quality ratings, plan benefit details, comprehensive lists of in-network procedures and providers, and much more on the Valenz platform of fully integrated solutions.

About zakipoint Health

zakipoint Health is a company on a mission to bring transparency, direction and personalization to healthcare consumers, bringing all benefit services, data, insights and tools into one place for members on a self-insured plan. With a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools, we identify risks, drive action, connect with members and track success, empowering companies to reduce risk and costs while creating healthier, more engaged members. For more information, visit zakipointhealth.

About Vālenz® Health

Vālenz® Health is the platform to simplify healthcare – the destination for employers, payers, providers and members to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With fully integrated solutions, Valenz engages early and often to execute across the entire patient journey – from care navigation and management to payment integrity, plan performance and provider verification. With a 99% client retention rate, we elevate expectations to a new level of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency where smarter, better, faster healthcare is possible. For more information, visit valenzhealth.

