Femfest 2024 Announces Dynamic Lineup For International Women's Day Extravaganza

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural FemFest 2024, curated by the esteemed trio of Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, is proud to announce a star-studded lineup of influential women ready to inspire and empower audiences on International Women's Day.Presenters at FemFest 2024 Include:- Dr. Heavenly Kimes: Bravo TV star, cosmetic dentist, and business mogul- Dr. Jackie Walters: Renowned medical professional and television personality- Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin: Award-winning Weight Loss Specialist and wellness coach- Stormy Wellington: Multimillion Dollar Business Guru- Candace Holyfield-Parker (Six Figure Spa Chick): Serial Entrepreneur and owner of the global platform empowering spa professionals.- Charnita Horton: Financial Literacy Expert- Vanessa Parker: Sound Bath Experience- Dr. Ebonee Gresham: Motivational Speaker and Healthcare Professional- Monique Rose Sneed: Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.- Octavia Conner: Financial Literacy Expert- Crystal Nasir: Education ExecutiveFemFest 2024 will unfold at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on March 8, 2024, promising an immersive experience integrating health and wellness, business, and financial empowerment. Attendees can anticipate engaging panels, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities with like-minded trailblazers.These impactful conversations will be expertly moderated by renowned media personalities Stephanie Tharpe, a Forbes Magazine contributor, and radio veteran Ebony Steele.Secure your spot at FemFest 2024 with tickets starting at $97, available for purchase and Eventbrite . Stay connected for the latest updates on Instagram @thefemfest .

