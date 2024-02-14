One Person Severely Injured In Truck Accident On U.S. 290 In Washington County

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, has learned of a truck accident that occurred on January 13, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m. along U.S. Highway 290 in Washington County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to 71-year-old Michael Lee Kenoyer .

Details About the Washington County Truck Accident:

According to officials, Michael Lee Kenoyer was traveling in a westbound Tesla Model Y on U.S. 290. He was approaching the Harrisburg Road intersection when the accident took place.

For unknown reasons, a southbound 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow attempted a left turn from Harrisburg Road onto eastbound U.S. 290 at an unsafe time, failing to yield the right of way to highway traffic. Consequently, the Tesla collided with the back left corner of the 18-wheeler's trailer.

As a result of the accident, Kenoyer incurred suspected severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by EMS for treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.