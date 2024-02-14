Student Transportation Of America Recognized On The Forbes America's Best Employers 2024 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALL,

N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce the company has been recognized as the only student transportation contractor on the Forbes

list of America's Best Employers 2024 . This prestigious award was presented by

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 13, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes

website .



"We are humbled and honored that

Forbes has recognized STA as one of the select few companies who are the 'Best Large Employers 2024.' STA's management team shares values and beliefs and conducts themselves in such a way as to demonstrate daily the appreciation they have for our more than 23,000 employees who go above and beyond what is expected to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient transportation," said

Patrick Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer, STA . "School districts across North America recognize and value the importance of being served by a happy workforce.

STA has doubled in size, growing 100% over the past five years, which can be directly attributed to our employees and their spirited love for their work. I thank all of these dedicated employees whose work for the school districts and communities made this recognition possible. And, I thank

Forbes-and the school districts-for this great honor."

America's Best Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

The final score is based on two types of evaluations:



Personal - Given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations. Public - Given by friends and family members of employees or members of the public who work in the same industry- also known as indirect evaluations), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

STA was included under the "Large" sized organizations (more than 5,000 employees) and appeared alongside many notable peers from a wide range of industries.

With more than 23,000 employees, STA provides transportation services to more than 1.25 million children daily and serves more than 325 districts across the U.S. and Canada. Every aspect of the operation is designed with the safety of passengers as the top priority, and the company boasts a 95-percent contract renewal rate.

STA prioritizes both employee retention and recruitment efforts, especially when it comes to bus drivers. The company is looking to grow its team and currently has open bus driver positions in markets nationwide. STA's strongest asset is its skilled, safe, professionally trained drivers. It offers comprehensive paid training programs for those new to the industry, combining classroom and behind-the-wheel training. Many terminals offer additional incentives, including sign-on or attendance bonuses. To learn more about STA's rewarding career opportunities, visit ridesta .

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Student Transportation of America