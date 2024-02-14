Board Chair Chris Bridges-Taylor Is The First In Australia Awarded The Certificate In Cyber Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance ® to Chris Bridges-Taylor of Brisbane, Queensland, in Australia. She is the first in Australia to earn this distinction.Chris is a board member of B&R Enclosures, Australia's largest manufacturer of enclosures, racks, cabinets, and switchboard building systems. Until 2020, she served as the company's general manager. Chris serves as the chair of Bridges Capital Ventures, the deputy chair of LiXiA, a company that uses infrastructure, IoT, and data insights for real-time flood situational awareness and is a director of Industry Capability Network (ICN), is a procurement platform and business network that introduces Australian and New Zealand companies to the supply chains of major projects. She is an industry advisor to the University of Queensland's School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering, where she is also an adjunct professor. Chris earned her BE in Electrical and Electronics, along with her MBA from the University of Adelaide, graduated from the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program, and is a member of WomenExecs on Boards."Chris has joined us in our current guided study cohort through this program being run for members of WomenExecs on Boards," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her experience with cyber incidents, combined with her leadership and technical insights, make her an invaluable contributor to our conversations and to the boards where she serves."The Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.“I can recommend this program, which is thoughtfully designed to guide directors in their vital role within their firm's cybersecurity strategy,” said Ms. Bridges-Taylor.“With an exceptional lineup of international cybersecurity professionals leading lectures and case studies, learning from others is so much better than the firsthand experience, which, to great cost, is how I initially grasped cyber risk governance and strategy a couple of years ago,” she continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about our programs at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

