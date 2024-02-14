Global Compliance Certification (GCC) Expands Service Portfolio To Include SOC 2 Audit/Examination Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mousa Sharifi, Managing Director of GCCSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Compliance Certification (GCC) , a leading provider of management systems certification services, proudly announces the addition of SOC 2 audit/examination services to its suite of offerings. This expansion signifies GCC's dedication to delivering best-in-class information security services to clients in Australia and abroad.SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) , is a widely recognized standard for evaluating service organizations' controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. As businesses increasingly rely on third-party service providers, SOC 2 compliance has become essential for ensuring the security and integrity of data.GCC's new SOC 2 audit/examination services will assist organisations in assessing and enhancing their controls to meet SOC 2 compliance requirements. With GCC's expert guidance, clients can streamline their compliance efforts and demonstrate their commitment to protecting sensitive information.Mousa Sharifi, Managing Director of GCC and Affiliate Member of AICPA, highlights the significance of GCC's expanded service offerings. "The inclusion of SOC 2 in GCC's product offerings demonstrates our commitment to providing robust and comprehensive Information Security Services," Sharifi said."We understand the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and the importance of maintaining trust and confidence in today's interconnected world. Our team includes qualified CPAs (member of AICPA) and experienced assessors who are dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complexities of SOC 2 compliance efficiently and effectively."GCC's SOC 2 audit/examination services will leverage industry best practices and the expertise of seasoned professionals to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. By partnering with GCC, organisations can mitigate risks, safeguard sensitive data, and strengthen their overall security posture.For more information about GCC's SOC 2 audit/examination services and other compliance solutions, visit soc-2/ or contact 1800 444 800.About Global Compliance Certification (GCC):"Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is a leading independent certification body for Quality, Safety, Environment, Information Security, Privacy, NDIS and other Management Systems accredited by JASANZ. GCC provides its value-added certification services to the Government, Public, and Private Sector Organizations. We are a professional organization backed by a team of trained, quality-conscious, experienced auditors & technical experts."

