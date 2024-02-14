I Dreamed A Dream

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Johnny Coomansingh

From all accounts, it seemed that the weather would be fine, but there was an eerie calmness that indicated the possibility of a storm. Suddenly, as I crawled into the sack, the first flash of lightning struck without warning. The room became as bright as day. Although frightened about the possibility of a hurricane, I tried to be calm.

A few moments after, peals of thunder rocked my world, followed by torrential rain which poured incessantly. Flooding in the village crossed my mind. Thoughts of my bed sailing off with me asleep filled my sensibilities.

Howling winds pervaded the environment. It was a scary scenario. Nevertheless, I fell asleep while listening to the raindrops seeking to penetrate the nail holes in the rusted tin roof. Of course, there were a few little leaks. Water droplets falling through the leaks were fetched in pots and pans borrowed from the kitchen. The drops of water falling into the pans complemented by the raindrops pounding on the roof was nothing more than a serenade. Then something bizarre happened.

Morpheus, one of the sons of Hypnos was surely very present. Sleep arrived. Under such a deep sleep, or rather hypnosis, a tall, bright, beautiful being held my hand, beckoning me to begin walking. I started walking down a path that led me to a panorama that evidenced some nuances of a place where I had been before. The being or apparition in question wanted me to walk over the landscape that was opened for my scrutiny. In that hypnotic state my eyes were opened. It was troubling for me but I was prompted to look. It was also possible that the brothers of Morpheus, Phobetor and Phantasus apparently sent images of fauna, flora and inanimate objects to my view. Here is my account of what I saw on that landscape.

In this setting, the rivers, streams and waterways flowed unpolluted with a peaceful, unimaginable grace. No fetid and filthy effluent pillaged the streams. The beaches were immaculate; pristine. The water was clear and wonderful to behold. The trees were tall, lush and strong growing as everlasting sentinels in the provision of pure and unadulterated oxygen. In an orchestrated merriment, birds of all hues flitted from bough to bough, much to my delight. The little animals that lived in the forest ran around without fear. The rolling plains that fell off gently from the northern highlands were full of food, a blessing to the citizens who occupied the land. Everyone was nourished to the fullest. Maybe this was a Blue Zone, the zone where the Hunza people dwelt, or a window into the Garden of Eden.

The other vista that was obvious was a scene that I enjoyed to the utmost. Families were happy and secure, smiling peacefully as they went about their way. No one was rude and disrespectful. Pushing and shoving each other were non-existent. Public servants were approachable, welcoming and always ready to serve their clients. Their doors were always open and welcoming. People drove their vehicles on well-manicured roads.

There wasn't a pothole anywhere to be seen on any road. Potable water was available to everyone, I mean every single person. No one complained. At the health facilities, everyone was cared for with courtesy and dignity. Not one person was seen lying on a hard bench or slumped over a rickety chair in the waiting room. Suffering and waiting for attention and treatment were minimal. Doctors, nurses and other health personnel found it pleasurable to bring relief to the sick and injured who came to them.

After such beautiful sights, I heard the chatter of children at play. They were happy and excited, sharing and enjoying each other's company. Indeed, this was an exhibition of a multiracial, multi-religious and multicultural society where it did not matter where anyone came from. What was notable was simple to explain. Everyone felt as though they were all family in a polyrhythmic dance. The level of happiness and gaiety was unsurpassed; beauty was all around. Music and singing filled the air.

It would be remiss of me if I did not mention that the being insisted that I look at the schools and the facilities extant on this landscape. The schools were made to fit the educational pursuits of everyone. Training and development in any discipline were all free of charge. Teachers were available for every field of training. There were no shortages of anything for the proper education of the citizens. The schools were well-built and maintained. Cleanliness was taught at all levels. No one was in want of anything. Most of all, the students were kind and considerate, respectable and resourceful. Fighting and bullying among students were non-existent. Signs with the inscription“Zero Tolerance” were nowhere to be seen in the educational institutions.

Last but not least, there were no robberies, no bandits, no illicit drug running, no illegal weapons including firearms, no theft, no rapes, no corruption, no police officers and certainly no prisons. No one sought to maim or kill anyone...no murders and no bodies were dumped anywhere. People were safe to walk the streets by day and by night. White-collar crime was unheard of. The bright and beautiful being then asked me if I would like to live in such a place. I answered in the affirmative.

Then the next question came. Do you know where you are? I answered no. Then the surprise exploded! That being said,“This place is Trinidad!” I woke with a jolt! I woke to the reality that I was only dreaming.

