(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Vecima Networks Inc.
2/14/2024 10:33 AM EST
Calibre Mining
2/14/2024 10:09 AM EST
BlackBerry Limited
2/14/2024 10:04 AM EST
PetroTal Corp.
2/14/2024 9:59 AM EST
CGI Inc.
2/14/2024 9:56 AM EST
New Found Gold Corp.
2/14/2024 9:52 AM EST
Keyera Corp.
2/14/2024 9:45 AM EST
Centerra Gold Inc.
2/14/2024 9:43 AM EST
Barrick Gold Corporation
2/14/2024 9:35 AM EST
Oncolytics Biotech Inc
2/14/2024 8:54 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Stocks in Play
2/14/2024 - 10:41 AM EST - Numinus Wellness Inc. : Congratulates the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ("MAPS") for incubating the research that led to the first new drug application to the USFDA, submitted by Lykos Therapeutics (formerly MAPS Public Benefit Corporation) on the acceptance of its new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for MDMA (midomafetamine capsules) used in combination with psychological intervention for individuals with PTSD. The FDA has granted the application a priority review, which mandates the authority to take action within six months. A Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of August 11, 2024 , has been set. Numinus Wellness Inc. shares T are trading up 1 cent at $0.12.
Full Press Release:
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14022024000212011056ID1107853476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.