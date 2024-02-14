(MENAFN- Baystreet) Vecima Networks Inc.

Stocks in Play

2/14/2024 - 10:41 AM EST - Numinus Wellness Inc. : Congratulates the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ("MAPS") for incubating the research that led to the first new drug application to the USFDA, submitted by Lykos Therapeutics (formerly MAPS Public Benefit Corporation) on the acceptance of its new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for MDMA (midomafetamine capsules) used in combination with psychological intervention for individuals with PTSD. The FDA has granted the application a priority review, which mandates the authority to take action within six months. A Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") target action date of August 11, 2024 , has been set. Numinus Wellness Inc. shares T are trading up 1 cent at $0.12.



