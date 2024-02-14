(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Breaking: The US FDA Just Granted Priority Review of an MDMA Treatment for PTSD
PNC Invests $1B in Nationwide Banking Network
Avoid the Biotech and Solar Sector
Kornit Falls on Q4 FY Results
Instacart Dips on Layoffs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Ocean Power Jumps on Funding
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) noticed its shares soar Wednesday, as the company Monroe Township, New Jersey-based company, calling itself a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it has received funding from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, for the year-long deployment of a PowerBuoy® in Monterey Bay.
The PowerBuoy®, integrating OPT's Maritime Domain Awareness System (MDAS) along with cutting-edge Satellite communication and AT&T (NYSE:T) 5G technology, will demonstrate its persistent surveillance and communications capacities in a maritime environment. This deployment marks a significant milestone in maritime technology, showcasing the potential of standalone at-sea infrastructure nodes to support the Joint Force's diverse operational needs.
This project will be an integral part of a series of NPS Field Experimentation exercises. It aims to explore and exploit the value that such autonomous at-sea infrastructure can provide, particularly in enhancing situational awareness and communication capabilities for maritime operations.
Furthermore, this deployment signifies the first installation of AT&T cellular technology on one of OPT's commercially proven ocean buoys. This advancement is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between OPT and AT&T, which began with the SLAMR initiative at NPS and has now evolved into a focused effort to enable AT&T's pioneering 5G At Sea initiative.
OPTT shares acquired a penny, or 3.9%, to 35.84.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14022024000212011056ID1107853473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.