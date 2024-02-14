(MENAFN- Baystreet) Breaking: The US FDA Just Granted Priority Review of an MDMA Treatment for PTSD

Ocean Power Jumps on Funding

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) noticed its shares soar Wednesday, as the company Monroe Township, New Jersey-based company, calling itself a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it has received funding from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, for the year-long deployment of a PowerBuoy® in Monterey Bay.

The PowerBuoy®, integrating OPT's Maritime Domain Awareness System (MDAS) along with cutting-edge Satellite communication and AT&T (NYSE:T) 5G technology, will demonstrate its persistent surveillance and communications capacities in a maritime environment. This deployment marks a significant milestone in maritime technology, showcasing the potential of standalone at-sea infrastructure nodes to support the Joint Force's diverse operational needs.

This project will be an integral part of a series of NPS Field Experimentation exercises. It aims to explore and exploit the value that such autonomous at-sea infrastructure can provide, particularly in enhancing situational awareness and communication capabilities for maritime operations.

Furthermore, this deployment signifies the first installation of AT&T cellular technology on one of OPT's commercially proven ocean buoys. This advancement is a testament to the ongoing collaboration between OPT and AT&T, which began with the SLAMR initiative at NPS and has now evolved into a focused effort to enable AT&T's pioneering 5G At Sea initiative.

OPTT shares acquired a penny, or 3.9%, to 35.84.









