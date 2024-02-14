(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble

Futures Recover from Roughest Day in 11 MonthsDow Suffers Worst Day Since Last MarchDow Loses 400+Markets Look to Inflation Data, Fall Sharply Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 14, 2024







Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble AdvertismentU.S. stock futures nudged higher Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline since March 2023.The blue-chip index rocketed 117.43 points to open the mid-week session at 38,390.18.The S&P 500 index began its climb back toward the 5,000 mark, taking on 36.43 points to 4,989.85.The NASDAQ index hiked 152.43 points, or 1%, to 15,808.03.Lyft shares jumped $4.51, or 37%, to $16.64, in the first hour the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped more than $7.07, or 4.7%, to $143.76, even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.Prices for the 10-year Treasury picked up, lowering yields to 4.29% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices eked higher 40 cents to $78.27 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sank $8.40 to $1,998.80.

