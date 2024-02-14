(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble
Futures Recover from Roughest Day in 11 Months
Dow Suffers Worst Day Since Last March
Dow Loses 400+
Markets Look to Inflation Data, Fall Sharply Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Dow Rebounds from Tuesday Tumble Advertisment
U.S. stock futures nudged higher Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest decline since March 2023.
The blue-chip index rocketed 117.43 points to open the mid-week session at 38,390.18.
The S&P 500 index began its climb back toward the 5,000 mark, taking on 36.43 points to 4,989.85.
The NASDAQ index hiked 152.43 points, or 1%, to 15,808.03.
Lyft shares jumped $4.51, or 37%, to $16.64, in the first hour the ride-hailing company posted better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. Airbnb slipped more than $7.07, or 4.7%, to $143.76, even as the company beat on revenue expectations in its latest quarter.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury picked up, lowering yields to 4.29% from Tuesday's 4.32%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices eked higher 40 cents to $78.27 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices sank $8.40 to $1,998.80.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14022024000212011056ID1107853470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.