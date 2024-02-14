Warped Games Team Unveils Exclusive Insights In First Live Q&A

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Since hosting a successful utility token presale and launching on Uniswap, the Warped Games team has been hard at work behind the scenes, keeping the details of the project under wraps, until now. On January 25th 2024, the curtain was partially opened during the live Q&A. In this 2 hour, information-packed discussion hosted on their Discord, Scott, President and Lead Game Developer, guided the audience through the opening sequence to Warped Universe, giving viewers a glimpse at the scale of the environments they're building in Unreal Engine 5.2. This exclusive sneak peek can be found at 1 hour and 2 minutes into their Q&A, with the link to the full recording below:



About Warped Universe

Warped Universe is a sci-fi themed MMORPG set within a dimension beyond user's understanding of time and space. There, intricate lore unfolds under the watchful eye of the Oracle, a seemingly omnipotent Artificial Intelligence with aims to create a multi-species galactic society. But unlike earthly politics, the stakes in this universe reach cosmic proportions: entire species could face extinction, and vibrant solar systems may return to the cold dark abyss. In this infinite battleground, players will need to navigate the complex dynamics of power, survival, and alliance in a variety of game modes.

Recently, the Warped team has released their first development update, offering an in-depth look at their business operations, game development process, communication strategies, and web & token development progress. This can be found in the post below:



What's next for Warped

Amidst the anticipation for the new game developments, the new website, the release of the Whitepaper, and the final presale token unlock, along with other eagerly awaited updates, there's undoubtedly an exciting journey ahead for all things Warped.

According to the roadmap, the company is in the process of developing a new website, as well as releasing the project's Whitepaper. It also appears that enthusiasts eagerly awaiting development updates for Warped Universe won't have to wait much longer as the opening sequence seems set to be unveiled over the coming months.

