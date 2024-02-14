Bitunix Ventures Into CIS Regions, Accelerating Global Reach

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Bitunix, a top crypto derivatives exchange, is glad to announce its expansion into the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). This strategic move marks a milestone in Bitunix's mission to expand accessibility to cryptocurrency services worldwide.







The expansion into CIS represents Bitunix's commitment to meeting the growing demand for secure and reliable cryptocurrency solutions in emerging markets. By extending its services to these regions, Bitunix aims to assist individuals and businesses with access to the latest financial tools and resources.

"We are excited to expand our services and tap into this market," said Bill, CMO of Bitunix. "Our goal is to provide users in CIS regions with access to reliable and secure cryptocurrency solutions, enabling them to participate in the digital economy with confidence."

With the crypto market experiencing rapid growth and adoption globally, Bitunix recognizes the importance of catering to diverse geographical markets.

Bitunix's expansion into CIS will enable users to access a wide range of cryptocurrency services, including crypto spot and perpetual futures trading.

As Bitunix continues to expand its global footprint, the company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of security, reliability, and customer satisfaction. With a customer-centric approach, Bitunix is poised to become a leading provider of cryptocurrency solutions in CIS and beyond.

About Bitunix

Bitunix, a top crypto derivatives exchange , established in November 2021 is rapidly evolving in the cryptocurrency landscape. With a steadily increasing trading volume and a rapidly growing user base across 100+ regions, Bitunix has firmly established itself as a significant player in the industry. In 2022, Bitunix acquired a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB), and Canada MSB License in January 2024.

Our commitment to user security and seamless trading experience drives us to continuously enhance our platform.

