Midex Resources Ltd.: Visit Us At PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto This March At Booth 3022

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Visit Midex Resources Ltd. at Booth #3022 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Midex Resources Ltd.

Midex is a private junior exploration company focusing on lithium, specifically the exploration and development of pegmatite hosted spodumene deposits. Midex is focused on the coming decades of demand for metals needed for infrastructure development around electrification and electricity storage. Ontario boasts a mining, manufacturing and automotive culture that has been established for over 100 years, with a clean nuclear and hydropower electricity base, a well-established US interconnected rail system and the St. Lawrence seaway transportation routes for bulk shipping, all of which are required for a low CO2 emissions EV supply chain. Midex believes that Ontario spodumene projects can feed into some of the shortest, most geopolitically stable supply chains and will have a monetary, environmental and technical advantage.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Midex Resources Ltd.

Midex Resources Ltd.

17058882756

...

midexresources

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)