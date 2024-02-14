Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery's Dr. Javad Sajan Elevates New, Advanced Method Of Breast Augmentation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Transumbilical Breast Augmentation Technique (TUBA) Reduces Risk of Breast Implant Complications and Reactions

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Breast augmentation, for as much as it circulates through our social media and daily news, doesn't always receive the most excellent reputation for safety. Today, breast implant removal is on the rise, as they are associated with breast implant illness and complications.



Dr. Sajan In Surgery

Dr. Sajan using the TUBA method during a breast augmentation



Dr. Sajan at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery wants to reduce the risk of breast implant complications or reactions by offering the transumbilical breast augmentation technique, or TUBA, in his practice.

During a standard breast augmentation that uses an incision under the breast fold, the surgeon cuts the muscle to be able to insert the implants below the muscle. Cutting the muscle causes a higher risk of pain, bleeding, swelling, and trauma. The trauma can increase the risk of implant rejection or even scar tightening.

Transumbilical breast augmentation technique, or TUBA, uses incisions created underneath the belly button to place the implants under the muscle. "Transumbilical breast augmentation can be safer than other incisions due to the minimally invasive technique," says Dr. Sajan. "It can pose less risk of complications and reactions to the implants."

Dr. Sajan uses the TUBA method to eliminate these risks and help patients experience a much quicker recovery with little pain or trauma to their chest. During a breast augmentation through the belly button, Dr. Sajan uses specialized tools to create a tunnel that leads directly to the breast tissue from the belly button.

To perform the belly button breast augmentation, Dr. Sajan lifts the chest muscle and creates a pocket to hold the implants in place by going from a small scar in the belly button. Additionally, lifting the muscle can create a much safer and more reliable breast augmentation than cutting the breast tissue. Dr. Sajan places the implants under the muscle to provide support and creates almost no scarring due to the small, hidden incisions under the belly button.

Through his belly button breast implant technique, you may expect potential benefits such as:



A faster, less painful recovery

Less risk of capsular contraction

Lower risk of scar tightening

Reduced risk of implant rupture

Much less invasive than traditional methods Safer for the breast tissue

This method is an advanced technique and requires precision, specific surgical tools, and extensive training. Dr. Sajan works to help make breast augmentation safe and reliable for every patient.

At Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan and his incredible staff are about patient care, safety, and giving back. His non-profit, the Zera Foundation, helps those facing trauma receive pro-bono surgeries; their Christmas toy drive is a significant yearly priority. Dr. Sajan goes on missions to perform pro-bono surgeries abroad for those in need. Dr. Sajan wants to help everyone feel safe and comfortable in every aspect of their life.

