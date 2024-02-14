Dlivrd Enhances Community Impact, Partners With Over 25 Charities In 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) As part of its corporate social responsibility commitment, dlivrd partnered with numerous organizations in 2023 with more ahead in 2024.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / dlivrd, a leading delivery service provider specializing in catering and routed deliveries, proudly announces its impactful collaboration with numerous diverse charity organizations throughout the year 2023.

These partnerships have allowed dlivrd to provide financial support to local youth athletic clubs, organize volunteer events for employees to participate in, and offset carbon impact through companies like Ecologi . This initiative reflects the company's commitment to giving back and supporting communities across various sectors.

In a concerted effort to make a positive difference, dlivrd has extended its support to a wide range of charitable causes, including but not limited to:



Autism Awareness and Foundations for Populations with Disabilities: Contributing to autism awareness, providing resources, and supporting research initiatives.

Local Youth Sports Leagues: Promoting health, teamwork, and leadership among younger generations.

Community Training and Career Scholarships: Empowering and supporting students who think outside the box and recognize that not all successes are derivative of a traditional path. Support for First Responders: Showing appreciation for the dedication of our emergency responders.

As part of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility, all dlivrd's corporate employees are encouraged to volunteer on a quarterly basis. This initiative not only strengthens community bonds but also fosters a sense of responsibility among team members and aligns deeply with dlivrd's core values.

"As a company deeply rooted in our communities, we believe in the power of collective efforts to bring about positive change," said Marge Loveday, COO of dlivrd. "Our collaboration with these charitable organizations allows us to make a meaningful impact and support causes that are important to our employees and the communities we serve."

Through volunteering, dlivrd's corporate employees have the opportunity to contribute their skills and expertise towards various charitable initiatives, such as food drives, mentorship programs, and environmental conservation projects. "This not only allows them to give back to society but also enhances their personal growth and development as they learn new perspectives and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by different communities," states Chris Heffernan, Founder & CEO of dlivrd.

Looking ahead, dlivrd has set ambitious goals to double its support in 2024. The company aims to expand its reach and extend assistance to even more causes, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

