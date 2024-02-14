Mexican Media Hails Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election As Exemplary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The influential Mexican English-language newspaper“Pulse News
Mexico” has published an article headlined“Azerbaijan: A public
lesson in democratic practices” by editor-in-chief Thérèse
Margolis, who visited Azerbaijan to observe the snap presidential
election held on February 7, Azernews reports.
The author mentioned that on Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Caucasian
nation of Azerbaijan held an early presidential election and
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev won reelection.
Noting that the electoral process was carried out openly and
transparently, the author said:“Azerbaijanis living abroad were
also allowed to vote through 49 polling stations in 47
countries.
There were more than 790 official international observers from
72 countries and international institutions, and 90,372 Azerbaijani
observers, including representatives of 83 NGOs and national and
international human rights watchdog groups.”
“Under the strategic economic programs set up by Ilham Aliyev,
and his predecessor and father Heydar Aliyev, the country has now
become a regional economic powerhouse.”
Citing Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the independent think tank
Center of Analysis of International Relations, the article noted:
“Yes, this election was first of all about jurisdiction. It was
about the historical fact that we were going to have elections over
the whole territory. And it also symbolically marked the end of the
conflict with Armenia.”
“But Shafiyev said that the elections were also intended to
reaffirm the political stability of Azerbaijan given the current
complex geopolitical situation around the south Caucasus area,” the
author underlined.
