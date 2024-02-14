German Government Downgraded GDP Growth Forecast For 2024 To 0.2%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The German government has revised its economic forecast,
believing that in 2024 the country's GDP will grow by 0.2%. In the
fall, it was assumed that this figure will amount to 1.3%, Azernews reports.
According to the agency's sources, such a reduction is due to
the low growth rate of the global economy and the decision of the
Federal Constitutional Court of Germany, which prohibited spending
from the budget of 60 billion euros. The official report of the
German authorities should be presented next week.
The German Economy Ministry said it could not comment on the
figures, adding that the government would provide information once
the official report is published.
Germany's economy is going through a serious crisis. In 2023,
the country's GDP will shrink by 0.3% compared to 2022. Experts of
the German Federal Statistical Office note a decrease in the
purchasing power of the population due to rising consumer prices by
the end of 2023. According to media reports, many Germans were
forced to save money.
