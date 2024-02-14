London's Courtauld Gallery Opens Exhibition Of Frank Auerbach's Drawings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The exhibition "Frank Auerbach: Coalheads", which opened at the
Courtauld Gallery, will give a unique opportunity to see the early
masterpieces of one of the most famous living artists in the world
and will last until May 27, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media.
Wonderful series of 23 fascinatingly beautiful, large-scale
drawings by Frank Auerbach is presented for the first time.
The artists of the so-called "London school" remain perhaps the
biggest attraction in British art. These post-war alpha singles
(Francis Bacon, Lucien Freud, Frank Auerbach and others)
experienced a decline in popularity in the sixties. But since they
were revived in the 1970s, their status as British modern craftsmen
has continued to grow to the point of recognition of high
craftsmanship.
While some will question their relevance in these hyper-digital,
identity-obsessed times, even the most inveterate cynic cannot fail
to pay tribute to Frank Auerbach, the last living member of the
original core group, for his absolute dedication to his art. At 92,
he still works day in and day out. Indeed, although it is often
said that the art of the
"London school" has never escaped the gloomy atmosphere of the
attic of the austerity era, Auerbach still works in the same studio
in Camden Town, which he has occupied since the 1950s.
The exhibition "Frank Auerbach: Coal Heads" will be the first
time when Auerbach's unusual post-war drawings, made in the 1950s
and early 1960s, will be combined into a single group. These are
absolutely iconic works of that post-war period, with that sense of
monastic, even desperate devotion to the painted human image, which
is a hallmark of the best school of London art.
