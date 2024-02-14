Continued Growth In Clean Energy Investment: $1.8 Trillion In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Global investment in clean energy has grown by 17% and will
reach $1.8 trillion in 2023, Azernews reports,
citing BloombergNEF.
The report, Trends in Transition Investments 2024, says
renewable energy, electric vehicles, hydrogen, and carbon capture
and storage technologies are driving investment growth.
Leading the way is China with investment of $676 billion in
2003, 38% of the global total. Together the EU, US and UK invested
more than China in 2023 - for the first time since 2022.
Investment in clean energy supply chains globally reached $135
billion in 2023 and could rise to $259 billion by 2025.
BloombergNEF expects clean energy investment to continue to
grow. They are projected to reach $7.5 trillion by 2030. This is
due to a number of factors, including policy incentives and
technological innovation.
