China To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions Sooner Than Expected

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International climate watchers expect the country's greenhouse
gas emissions to peak several years earlier than expected, possibly
as early as this year, Azernews reports.
Last year, China installed 217 GW (gigawatts) of solar power
plants, 2.5 times the amount it will install in 2022. That's more
than 500 million solar panels, far exceeding the total installed
solar capacity in the US.
Added wind power capacity totaled 76 GW (more than 20,000 new
turbines nationwide). This is more than the rest of the world
combined.
The Chinese government promised that emissions would peak by
2030 and reach zero by 2060. By the end of this decade, China was
supposed to have 1,200 GW of total solar and wind power
capacity.
The country is six years ahead of schedule, with the PRC
reaching 1.05 thousand GW by the end of 2023. However, some
analysts expect the peak to be followed by an emissions plateau in
subsequent years, rather than a sharp decline.
