Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Forces Armenia's UAV To Retreat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 14, at 12:25, units of the Armenian armed forces
attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights with a quadcopter
from their positions located in the direction of Zarkand settlement
of Basarkechar region over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in
the direction of Istibulag settlement of Kalbajar region, Azernews reports.
Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the UAV
was forced to retreat, and sabotage was suppressed.
It is worth noting that on February 12, at 20:50 and 23:40,
Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of the
Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions
of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in
the Tovuz region to small arms fire.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian
provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another
military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of
the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.
On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS)
carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed
forces' provocation. As a result of the operation, the Armenian
armed forces combat post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And
residential area, which opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers
yesterday, was destroyed, and the combat positions were
silenced.
This provocation by Armenia is a serious blow to the peace
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such provocative actions in
an environment where stability has prevailed for the past 4-5
months are in clear contradiction with Armenia's declared messages
of peace.
