Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Forces Armenia's UAV To Retreat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 14, at 12:25, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights with a quadcopter from their positions located in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istibulag settlement of Kalbajar region, Azernews reports.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the UAV was forced to retreat, and sabotage was suppressed.

It is worth noting that on February 12, at 20:50 and 23:40, Armenian armed forces' units from positions in the direction of the Chinarli settlement in the Tovuzgali region subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz region to small arms fire.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the Armenian provocation, adding that on February 12, as a result of another military provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was wounded.

On February 13, the Azerbaijan State Border Service units (SBS) carried out a Revenge Operation in response to the Armenian armed forces' provocation. As a result of the operation, the Armenian armed forces combat post near the Gafan district's Nerkin-And residential area, which opened fire on Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday, was destroyed, and the combat positions were silenced.

This provocation by Armenia is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Such provocative actions in an environment where stability has prevailed for the past 4-5 months are in clear contradiction with Armenia's declared messages of peace.