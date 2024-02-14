Kazakhstan Is Ready To Increase Exports Of Non-Primary Goods To Qatar - Tokayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during talks with
the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that
Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Qatar for 60 non-primary
commodity items totaling $ 250 million, Azernews reports.
"In the near future, Qatar will become one of the ten largest
investors in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to
Qatar for 60 non-primary commodity items totaling $ 250 million,"
Tokayev said.
He also proposed to increase mutual trade to $500 million in the
near future.
"Qatar is our important and reliable partner in the Islamic
world. I believe that the time has come to give a new impetus to
our bilateral relations. I propose to bring the interaction between
Kazakhstan and Qatar to the level of a full-fledged strategic
partnership. During my visit, important documents will be signed
that will give our cooperation a strategic character.
We attach great importance to our relations, as Qatar is a
special country for us. We are ready to make every effort to
further strengthen bilateral ties. I express my gratitude for the
hospitality extended to us," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
During the talks, issues of agriculture, transport, logistics
and tourism were discussed. In particular, the leader of Kazakhstan
called on Qatar to work together to develop an intermodal transport
network connecting the Gulf and Central Asia to stimulate economic
activity in the region. Currently, Kazakhstan is one of the world's
ten largest producers of wheat and flour and plans to increase the
area of irrigated land to 3 million hectares. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
believes that there are grounds for expanding cooperation in the
agricultural sector.
Special attention was paid to strengthening cultural and
humanitarian ties. The Head of State proposed to organize Cultural
Days of Kazakhstan and Qatar in the capitals of the two countries
in 2025. He expressed confidence that these events will bring
peoples closer together and demonstrate the richness of their
cultural heritage.
In addition, topical issues of the regional and international
agenda were discussed.
