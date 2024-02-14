Gas Reserves In European Storages Reached A Record Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In mid-February, gas reserves in underground gas storages in
Europe reached a record high of 73.4 bln m3, Azernews reports citing Gas Infrastructure
Europe.
Currently, Europe's gas storages are 66.58 percent full. This is
15.38 percent more than the average for the same period of the last
five years. On February 12, 376 mln m3 of gas was withdrawn from
storage facilities and 20 mln m3 was injected. Since the beginning
of the heating season, the volume of gas withdrawal has reached
40.3 bln m3.
European countries already filled their underground reservoirs
by 90 percent in mid-August, and by the beginning of the heating
season this figure reached 99.63 percent.
According to London's ICE exchange, the price of February
futures for a thousand cubic meters of gas at the TTF hub in the
Netherlands fell below $280 for the first time since July 2023.
In Europe, wind generation has provided an average of 24 percent
of the region's electricity needs since the start of February. In
January, the figure was 22 percent.
It is worth noting that the level of natural gas reserves in Europe
is one of the main indicators of the state of the global
market.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107853408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.