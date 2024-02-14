Canada To Provide Ukraine With Additional USD 46 Million For F-16 Maintenance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has announced the allocation of CAD 60 million (about $USD 46 million) to Ukraine to support the future F-16 fleet.

The announcement was made by Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing the Canadian Ministry of Defence.

"Canada will make a new contribution of CAD 60 million to the Air Force Capacity Building Coalition of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence," the defence ministry said.

It is noted that these funds will be used to maintain the future Ukrainian fleet of F-16 aircraft. In particular, they will be used to purchase spare parts, weapons stations, avionics and ammunition.

Ukrinform fundraising for Mavicfor 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

The Ministry of Defence reminded that last month Canada announced that it would send civilian instructors and aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots.

As reported, the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine is taking place on 14 February.

Photo: Defensie