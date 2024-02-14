Germany Planning To Increase Supply Of Artillery Shells To Ukraine By 3-4 Times - Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany is planning to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine by three to four times this year and has recently handed over a EUR 100 million aid package to the country.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in Brussels on Wednesday before a meeting of the NATO defense ministers of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

He said that the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, brought a EUR 100 million aid package to Kyiv during his recent visit. The minister did not provide any details. During this trip, Breuer also had an opportunity to meet the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We understand very well what is happening in Ukraine and what it needs," Pistorius said.

He noted that the war in Ukraine had shown the extreme importance of ammunition. This task is especially relevant now for Ukraine. In 2024, Germany will spend EUR 3.5 billion on the purchase of ammunition, more than ever, the politician said. According to his optimistic forecasts, Germany will be able to "increase artillery supplies to Ukraine by three to four times this year compared to 2023." The minister noted that Germany was increasing the production of ammunition, as well as buying ammunition and production lines abroad.

Another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is being held in Brussels on Wednesday, February 14.

The Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, and Major General Christian Freuding visited Kyiv last week.

Photo: DW