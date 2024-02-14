Zelensky Orders Creation Of System Linking Army And Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with the government, military, and defense industry representatives and ordered the creation of a comprehensive system that would link the army and industry.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The topic of the meeting was new and modern weapons to combat enemy reconnaissance drones.

"Above the front lines, Orlan or ZALA serve as the eyes for Russian artillery and combat drones. Ukraine has a solution for blinding them. We need to take a systemic approach, from identification to the effective use of electronic warfare and means of destruction," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the creation of the system linking the army and industry, he said that manufacturers must clearly understand the needs of the frontline, while the army should know production capabilities in all regions.

"The frontline requires a rapid response to challenges and threats. We make every effort to protect what is most important on the battlefield: our warriors' lives," Zelensky said.

