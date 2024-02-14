               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Shelling Kills Four People In Donetsk Region, Two Of Them In Avdiivka


2/14/2024 3:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling has killed four civilians in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Vadim Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Four more people died today from Russian shelling in the Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote.

He specified that two elderly women had been killed in Avdiivka and two men in Bahatyr, Velyki Novosilky community. In addition, two people were injured in Bahatyr. Seven private houses, a pharmacy and a shop were damaged in the village.

"The enemy deliberately targets civilians in the region. Anyone who remains in the Donetsk region exposes themselves to mortal danger," Filashkin said.

Photo credit: Vadim Filashkin / Facebook

