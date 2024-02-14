NATO Will Continue To Support Ukraine With All Available Means - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO will continue to help Ukraine in fighting against Russia's aggression, including with deliveries of weapons and logistics.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels on February 14 before a meeting of the NATO defense ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards on everything from procurement to logistics. And Allies continue to make major deliveries of weapons, equipment, and ammunition. This support makes a real difference," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that NATO's support is an example of true transatlantic burden sharing.

"The Ukraine Defense Contact group or the Ramstein format has been a great success, and it has mobilized support from NATO Allies and partners. When it comes to military support, we have to remember that 99% of the military support to Ukraine comes from NATO Allies, including Sweden who will soon become a full member. We are constantly discussing how we can ensure that our support is sustained, how we can organize the support in the best possible way," Stoltenberg said.

He also welcomed efforts by all NATO Allies and the EU to find ways to "further strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry."

Stoltenberg noted that NATO was working with the Ukrainians on ramping up the production of 155mm artillery ammunition and "on more modern weapons."

"I welcome efforts by the NATO Allies defense industry working with Ukrainians. And we are as part of the NATO Comprehensive Package also working on interoperability and standardization, which is part of integrating Ukraine more and more into NATO, moving Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg said.

